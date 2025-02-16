Gayle King recreated Oprah’s Super Bowl recipe using something ‘Oprah hates’

Gayle King needed to improvise when recreating the dish her friend Oprah Winfrey recently made for the Super Bowl.

The recent Super Bowl LIX featured plenty of football, fashion from her CBS Mornings co-star, and food.

The annual sports event is a big deal, with parties occurring everywhere and people bringing their favorite dishes.

For Oprah, it’s a Frito Pie recipe from the New York Times that Gayle tried to make with the help of a chef.

She recently shared a video clip on her and Oprah Daily’s social media, showing the ingredients and how the dish is made.

“I saw Oprah make some chili, and I want to duplicate that,” she said, appearing ready for Valentine’s Day in a red dress.

Gayle used something that ‘Oprah hates’ when recreating her recipe

Gayle indicated that her bowl started with a layer of Fritos corn chips, followed by layers of chili and cheese. A chef added those ingredients from behind a glass counter area.

There was another layer of Fritos, a layer of turkey chili, and a layer of cheese to top the dish off.

“Now, there’s no way to bake it in the oven, huh?” she asked the chef, Junior.

He explained that wasn’t something they could do. So Gayle needed to improvise a bit to recreate the dish.

Due to being unable to stick the dish in the oven, Gayle needed the most convenient cooking device in the kitchen.

“They said you can’t put this in the oven, so next best thing. I know Oprah hates the microwave, by the way, when you can use an oven or a skillet. So she’s not a microwave girl. Lucky, I have no problem with it,” she said.

Gayle told the person filming her recipe recreation video that she was “very pleased” with herself for having accomplished it.

It appeared to arrive out of the microwave just fine, as Gayle helped herself to several bites and indicated it was good.

“Thank you, Oprah, for the recipe!” she said before the video ended.

Gayle and Oprah Daily’s IG caption credits @nytcooking, the New York Times’ cooking and recipes page.

Fans praised Gayle for making the chili dish and suggested some add-ons

In the Instagram comment section, many fans reacted to seeing Gayle recreate the Super Bowl chili recipe.

“Gayle, you are amazing and thanks for the frito suggestion!” a commenter told her.

Another said: “Gayle you rock! Just made some chili I’m going to get big bag of Fritos tomorrow and have that way!”

One commenter laughed about “The idea that frito pie is complicated or something that needs a cookbook recipe.”

A few other individuals offered some suggestions for add-ons to the dish. One commenter said Gayle could take “it up a level with Chili flavor fritos,” while another recommended “sour cream on top.”

CBS Mornings viewers know that Gayle’s all about enjoying great food. In a surprisingly sweet moment, actor Morris Chestnut recently delivered Gayle some cupcakes to show love for Valentine’s Day.

There’s also that infamous slice of pie that had her baffled when it was delivered and appeared to be “jostled.”

However, many individuals, including the Hot Bench judges, agreed someone had partly eaten that slice of pie before it arrived to Gayle.