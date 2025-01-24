Gayle King gets Hot Bench judges to give verdict in ‘jostled’ pie case

Gayle King may have finally resolved the “jostled” pie case, thanks to the Hot Bench judges.

Three of the popular syndicated show stars stopped by CBS Mornings, and Gayle showed a key piece, or part of the piece, of the evidence.

She explained her situation from last year about the slice of coconut custard pie she ordered to Judge Rachel Juarez, Judge Michael Corriero, and Judge Yodit Tewolde.

Showing the judges a photo of the slice of pie she’d received, Gayle said she’d initially thought it got “jostled” during the delivery.

The Hot Bench judges asked questions about the delivery, the type of pie, and how customer service handled things.

Despite Gayle explaining her case several times, all three judges agreed that someone had eaten part of that pie before it got delivered.

Gayle told Hot Bench judges ‘You’re dismissed’

During an off-air moment recorded for a social media video, Gayle told the judges that her pie story went viral last year. She noted that she had contacted the delivery company about it, and they initially suggested that maybe her doorman had eaten it.

However, Gayle said eventually, the company sent over a new slice of pie to make up for the mishap.

Throughout the conversation, the judges said someone ate part of that slice of pie that Gayle ordered.

Judge Juarez said she could see why Gayle would believe it got “jostled” before it got to her.

“Yes! Thank you for that because not one person supported me on this,” Gayle told her.

“I know why you think it kind of got folded. Because of the bottom,” she said.

“There’s not enough to have folded. Someone ate that,” the judges agreed.

“You are dismissed!” Gayle told them.

At that moment, all three judges laughed, with Judge Corriero saying, “She rejected our verdict!”

Initially debuting in 2014, the syndicated reality TV show Hot Bench is currently in Season 12. It involves litigants who appear before a panel of three judges for the TV show rather than going through with the actual lawsuit.

Judge Corriero has appeared on the show since Season 3, while Judge Juarez and Judge Tewolde began appearing in Season 9. The show also features Sonia Montejano as the court bailiff.

Fans reacted to Gayle renewing the ‘jostled’ pie case

In the Instagram comment section, fans mentioned how Gayle was still trying to get to the bottom of what happened with her slice of pie.

“Gayle still trying to convince herself nobody ate that pie and gave it to her,” a commenter wrote with a laughing emoji.

“It was ‘jostled’ in someone mouth… that’s the only way,” another commenter noted.

One used the dead emoji after posting, “Not @gayleking still talking about her half eaten pie seen around the world @cbsmornings!!”

Other commenters asked, “Who ate Gayle’s pie,” and said, “The ‘jostled [pie emoji’ from last year continues.”

“Public Verdict : someone Ate well,” they wrote.

The fans weigh in. Pic credit: @cbsmornings/Instagram

Gayle initially shared her pie slice mystery during part of a CBS Mornings show in September 2024.

At the time, she revealed she’d decided to eat the pie the way she received it because she’d been thinking about it for three days and wanted something sweet.

Others who gave verdicts on the pie mystery before the Hot Bench judges included CBS Mornings stars Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil, Drew Barrymore, and Gayle’s good friend, Oprah Winfrey.