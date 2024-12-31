Gayle King received another surprise from Oprah Winfrey on her ‘actual birthday’

According to Gayle King, her friend Oprah Winfrey wasn’t done with the surprises for her birthday just yet.

Ahead of her “actual birthday,” Gayle received a surprise party from Oprah, which special friends and family members attended.

That initial surprise nearly caused Gayle a heart attack as she wasn’t expecting what she walked into.

The event featured celebrity guests, including Stephen Colbert, Katy Perry, and Sherri Shepherd, whom Gayle recently called out on her talk show.

Meanwhile, Gayle’s CBS Mornings co-stars also surprised her, as they had one of her favorite groups serenade her on television.

If that wasn’t enough, Oprah had a special guest drop by for Gayle’s official birthday celebration.

Oprah surprised Gayle on her ‘actual birthday’

While the surprise birthday party Oprah threw Gayle occurred two weeks ago, Gayle’s birthday officially falls on December 28. During her surprise party, Gayle mentioned that she typically doesn’t celebrate on that date because everyone else has holiday plans.

Cue up Oprah, who was part of the December 28 celebration for Gayle’s birthday, and arranged for actor, director, and producer Tyler Perry to show up as a dinner guest.

Oprah Daily and Gayle shared an Instagram video spotlighting when Perry arrived to surprise her.

“Someone’s here to see you,” Oprah told Gayle, who was about to sit on a couch with guests.

Gayle turned around, gasped, and put her hands to her face, seeming surprised to see Perry standing beside Oprah.

“We gotta stop scaring Gayle!” he said, and everyone in the room laughed.

Gayle rushed over to hug him and gushed about him showing up for the occasion.

Later, Gayle’s guests sang Happy Birthday as a chef presented the birthday girl with a beautiful cake featuring a sparkler and several burning candles on top.

In another video post, a circle of guests sang Happy Birthday to Gayle and clapped as the camera panned around the room.

In the caption, Oprah claimed she was “done with surprises” for Gayle’s birthday after having Perry arrive at her dinner.

Gayle called Perry ‘one of her favorite people’

Based on the caption of her Instagram post, Gayle greatly appreciated Oprah bringing Perry to the birthday celebration.

“All I can say is turning 70 is a blast especially when @oprah digs into her bag of ‘surprises’ This time one of my favorite people on the planet @tylerperry showed up for dinner ! open to all new adventures .. looking forward to 2025 !!” Gayle wrote in her post’s caption.

Earlier this month, Gayle sat down with Perry and actress Kerry Washington on CBS Mornings to discuss The Six Triple Eight. Perry wrote, directed, and co-produced the Netflix film about the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-Black and all-female battalion in World War II.

Washington had one of the lead roles in the war drama’s ensemble cast, including Sam Waterston, Ebony Obsidian, Susan Sarandon, and Gayle’s friend Oprah.

Gayle had a busy 2024, including the surprise that she landed on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and inside the magazine’s pages.

She continued doing what she loves, presenting news and informational segments or interviewing guests for CBS Mornings and Oprah Daily. Among them were actor Billy Bob Thornton and singer Shaboozey.

Despite admitting she doesn’t usually do so, Gayle drank with Shaboozey for their sit-down interview. She also faced a major fear in New York City weeks ago when she visited some unique attractions that overlooked parts of scenic NYC.

A week ago, her CBS Mornings co-star revealed Gayle would take an extended vacation to close the year. The much-deserved time off coincided with her “actual birthday.”