Gayle King gets ‘big surprise’ on CBS Mornings ahead of lengthy absence

Gayle King continued to celebrate her milestone birthday with a sweet surprise from her CBS Mornings co-stars.

Gayle’s 70th birthday is this month, and she has already enjoyed a big surprise birthday bash courtesy of her friend Oprah Winfrey.

The party guests had family, colleagues, and celebrity friends, including Sherri Shepherd, Robin Roberts, Jeff Bezos, Katy Perry, and Dave Chappelle.

The guest of honor became emotional as she expressed her gratitude for all the love she received at Oprah’s surprise event.

With that in mind, her CBS Mornings colleagues needed to figure out something extra special to celebrate their co-star.

They convinced her to stay in the studio for a fake story, even when she said she needed a quick break. She wasn’t disappointed as they unveiled quite the surprise for her.

CBS Mornings celebrated Gayle’s 70th with a special surprise

During this week’s CBS Mornings, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson said they’d told Gayle they were doing a story on a recipe. However, Tony mentioned a recipe is useless to Gayle since she doesn’t cook.

“We’ve got some tricks up our sleeve,” Tony confessed.

“We couldn’t pass up on an opportunity to celebrate you,” Nate said, adding, “We have another big surprise for our girl Gayle.”

“Come on out, gentlemen,” Nate said, as Gayle was puzzled.

Soon after, the legendary Motown group, The Temptations, walked into the studio with all five guys wearing matching green suits. Gayle spotted and waved to Otis Williams, the original group’s only surviving member.

After the five men lined up on stage, they started to sing their classic, My Girl, but with a twist.

Instead of “My Girl,” they sang “My Gayle” as part of the chorus for a sweet birthday song. Tony and Nate led Gayle to a chair near the group so that they could serenade her up close.

As the group continued singing, Tony and Nate each retrieved a bouquet of yellow flowers and handed it to Gayle.

More of Gayle’s CBS Mornings colleagues wheeled a cake and celebratory drinks into the studio. Gayle’s co-star Vladimir Duthiers also arrived dancing along to the music.

Colleagues held up their glasses to toast Gayle, making it an extra special birthday surprise.

Gayle receives birthday love from fans ahead of lengthy CBS Mornings absence

In the CBS Mornings video post’s Instagram comments, many fans and viewers admired the special moment and celebrated Gayle.

“Such a beautiful moment,” one fan commented, adding, “A person must be doing something RIGHT in life for so many people to go out of their way to make them feel so special on their Birthday.”

Another commenter called it “a beautiful way to celebrate such a fabulous birthday.”

Others commented, “This is amazing! Love you, Gayle!” and “Gayle makes aging look easy!”

Gayle’s fans leave supportive notes. Pic credit: @cbsmornings/Instagram

Before Gayle’s surprise birthday song, Tony revealed that Gayle would soon have a lengthy break from CBS Mornings.

According to Tony and confirmed by Gayle, she’ll be off for two weeks, starting on December 28, which is appropriately her 70th birthday.

While chatting with her co-stars and The Temptations, Gayle said she’s happy to still be on the planet as she reaches 70. She’s certainly living her best life as she celebrates that milestone!