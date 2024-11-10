Gayle King confronts major fear in New York City: ‘Do I look like I’m having fun?’

Gayle King conquered something she admitted was her major fear during a recent outing in New York City.

She’s known for taking risks and trying new things, which has led her far in her career as a journalist, author, and television personality.

In a recent video, the CBS Mornings co-host visited a hot new attraction that offers a great view of NYC, but it came with a scary risk for her.

Those who fear heights would probably want to avoid the trip to check out the SkyLift, which gives a partially enclosed, open-air perspective of the city below.

The new attraction, which rises into the air and rotates during a 3.5-minute ride, officially opened in October and is located atop Rockefeller Center.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“@gayleking is always up for an adventure—even if it means conquering her fears. @topoftherocknyc just opened the SkyLift, a platform that takes you up 900 feet in the air while giving you 360 degree views of New York City. We promise it’s way more fun than Gayle makes it seem! ” an Instagram caption from Oprah Daily said.

Gayle conquered a major fear on the SkyLift

“So we’re at the SkyLift at Rockefeller Center. I’ve never been any higher than the Rainbow Room,” Gayle admitted at the start of the video for Oprah Daily.

During her time atop the attraction, Gayle remained in the middle of the structure, holding onto some metal rails and keeping her back turned away from the outer view of the city as it turned.

“Gayle, look,” a man off-camera said to her while filming Gayle’s experience.

“I do think it’s pretty. I do,” she said in the video, but wouldn’t turn around.

“Do I look like I’m having fun?” she asked, giving a fake wide smile.

The video below shows the impressiveness of the attraction, including some incredible views of NYC day and night.

An official website description of the attraction calls it a “heart-pounding” experience. Visitors can witness a breathtaking view by ascending three stories above the 70th-floor observation deck of Top of the Rock.

Based on the @topoftherocknyc Instagram page, the structure’s gorgeous nighttime experience includes its lights changing colors.

The video below shows a perspective of the attraction, featuring multiple people in the structure as it rotates.

The official Rockefeller website provides additional details about SkyLift, including hours of operation and ticket prices.

Gayle’s fans applauded her bravery during scary trip

Gayle’s fans flooded the comment section, confirming they also had fears of heights. Some also praised her for trying new things and conquering her fear.

“Gayle conquering her fears by mild force,” one commenter wrote, including a flexing muscle emoji.

“So proud of you! NO WAY IN HELL could I do that!” another individual commented.

A commenter said, “I’m with you Gayle, beautiful view though but let me down now.”

Pic credit: @gayleking/Instagram

Another commenter said their heart was “beating fast” for Gayle during the video.

“I am so afraid of heights,” the commenter said.

“Gayle you’ve been trying new things this week! Brava !!!” a fan wrote in the comments.

She recently participated in something she doesn’t usually do during her interview with Shaboozey. During the meeting with the country music star, Gayle decided to taste some Jack Daniels whiskey with him, admitting she didn’t drink and hated the taste of alcohol.

“That was awful,” she said after sampling just a bit of the beverage and reacting with disgust.

At least she keeps it completely real while attempting new things for viewers and fans to see!