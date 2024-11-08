Gayle King is disgusted during first-time moment with CBS Mornings guest: ’That is awful’

Gayle King regretfully participated in a first-time moment on CBS Mornings, expressing her disgust during and after it occurred.

Over the years, Gayle has participated in headline-making interviews, including her conversation with Megan Thee Stallion, which recently resurfaced as the rapper admitted she lied in the interview.

This week, the morning show co-host interviewed singer Shaboozey about his rise in country music.

However, there was also a segment in which Gayle agreed to have some Jack Daniels with him.

According to the CBS Mornings star, she doesn’t like the taste of alcohol, but Shaboozey suggested it’s not bad if you drink it in small amounts, slowly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Do you really like Jack Daniels?” Gayle asked the singer, who told her he “loves” the drink.

“We’ve had some history. We’ve had some fun together. Especially recently,” Shaboozey told her about his experiences with it.

Gayle is disgusted during segment with Shaboozey

A video of the moment with Shaboozey and Gayle King arrived on CBS Mornings’ and Gayle’s Instagram pages. In the clip, Gayle sits with Shaboozey at a barrel with bottles of Jack Daniels and a few glasses of whisky.

“It doesn’t taste good,” Gayle told him as he told her, “You just gotta sip it.”

As Gayle took a sip, someone off-camera commented how it was surprising to see her trying alcohol.

“It’s like communion wine,” Shaboozey told her as she drank a bit.

Gayle’s face quickly showed her disgust with the taste of it as she made a “blech” expression and stuck her tongue out.

“That is awful,” she said before yelling at him, “Look what you made me do!”

“Gayle over here getting tipsy,” Shaboozey joked with someone off-camera.

Gayle gulped water from her water bottle to recover from the taste as Shaboozey asked about her drinking habits.

She told him she doesn’t drink wine but likes Martinelli.

“You don’t drink at all? That’s a great way to be. That’s why you look great,” he said, complimenting the CBS Mornings host.

See below for Gayle’s interview with Shaboozey about his signature look, rise in country music, and more.

Fans reacted to Gayle’s surprising first drink on CBS Mornings

In CBS Mornings’ Instagram video post comments, many of Gayle’s fans showed their support and agreed they don’t like how certain drinks taste.

“How in the world did she START with Jack????? Lawd hammercy!!!! 😂,” a commenter wrote.

Another commenter wrote, “I am with you! I hate the taste.”

“I am with you Gayle. Martinelli Pear cider works just fine,” another commenter wrote.

Oprah Daily also commented on the post, suggesting that Gayle needs to take shots with @oprah since “She’s been asking for 40 years!!!”

Viewers comment on Gayle’s segment. Pic credit: @gayleking/Instagram

Gayle’s commitment to health landed her in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Whether or not that drink with Oprah happens remains to be seen, as Women’s Health reported that Gayle is serious about her health and fitness.

Her training regimen includes 30 minutes of cardio on the treadmill and 30 minutes of strength training five to six days weekly.

“I’m not saying I like working out. I’m just saying I do it,” Gayle told Elle in 2020, adding, “I do the treadmill, I do the elliptical, and I do weights. But I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Oh, my god, I love it.'”

She also shed 25 pounds in 2016 thanks to participating in the WeightWatchers program. Her friend Oprah Winfrey served on the board of directors for almost a decade until departing earlier this year.

According to Women’s Health, Oprah has been outspoken about using medication for weight loss. Gayle has not publicly mentioned Ozempic or any other weight loss drugs.

While some of her secrets might be unknown, Gayle’s dedication to her health even led to her gracing one of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers.