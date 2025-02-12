Gayle King receives sweet surprise Valentine’s Day gift from Morris Chestnut

Gayle King got a surprise visit from actor Morris Chestnut, showing some Valentine’s Day love.

The Watson star appeared several weeks ago in a CBS Mornings interview and Gayle’s Oprah Daily interview, which some viewers criticized.

However, Chestnut returned to the studio with a special surprise in hand and told CBS followers about it in a clip.

“Shh! Big surprise for Gayle. Can’t wait. Come on,” the actor said, dressed in a green suit.

Gayle’s co-star Nate Burleson then mentioned they had a surprise for her, telling her, “Chestnut sent over some cupcakes.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“To say thank you. Can we bring out the cupcakes?” Nate said as Gayle already seemed in awe of the gift.

Gayle asked her surprise guest: ‘What are you doing here?’

“Cupcakes, my heroin,” Gayle joked, as Nate mentioned, “Special delivery.”

Just then, Chestnut walked into the studio, all smiles and carrying a box of cupcakes. Gayle immediately screamed over the surprise.

“What are you doing here?” she asked the actor, who said he was there to see her.

“And you smell good, too,” Gayle said after hugging him.

She leaned in again as the actor explained why he stopped to see her at the studio.

The actor told Gayle he wanted to bring her some “nice cupcakes” ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“That’s so nice,” Gayle gushed, as Chestnut said he figured it was the perfect time to surprise her.

Many of Gayle’s fans and CBS Mornings viewers previously learned about her fiasco involving a slice of pie she had delivered that didn’t arrive as one would expect. However, this sweet cupcake delivery seemed well received in the studio and was in good hands when it finally got to her.

Gayle also surprised Chestnut recently: ‘This is my other job’

In another Instagram video, a casually dressed Chestnut appeared inside a Men’s Health interview studio, where a microphone and gym equipment, including weights, were located nearby.

Gayle entered the room as nearby individuals gasped, surprised to see the CBS Mornings and Oprah Daily star.

“This is a treat,” someone in the room said about Gayle’s visit.

“This is my other job at Oprah Daily. Someone said, ‘Morris Chestnut is in the building,'” Gayle joked as the actor and others laughed.

“When @gayleking crashes your interview,” the actor captioned his IG video post.

Critics previously called out Gayle for what some deemed “inappropriate” and “awkward” interview remarks.

During her interview, Gayle talked about how some people call Chestnut “’90s fine.” She read some social media comments about that to him.

However, many commenters on Gayle’s IG video said that Chestnut had aged well, and they seemingly agreed with those “fine” sentiments.

And based on their recent interactions, there appears to be a lot of love between the Watson star and CBS Mornings host!