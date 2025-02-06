Gayle King called out by critics for ‘awkward’ and ‘embarrassing’ interview remarks

Gayle King received backlash from critics who felt she was overdoing things with a recent interview.

The CBS Mornings host and anchor has interviewed many guests on the morning program, including Morris Chestnut, in recent weeks.

The actor has appeared on various talk shows to promote his newest series, Watson, on CBS.

Along with his appearance on CBS Mornings, Gayle also talked to Chestnut for Oprah Today.

She recently shared an Instagram clip from their conversation where she spoke to the actor about his celebrity status.

However, some critics believed that Gayle may have needed to back off a bit with the remarks to Chestnut.

Gayle spoke to Chestnut about still being ’90s fine’

During her interview with Chesnut, Gayle mentioned to the actor that many people online call him “’90s fine.” She read off some of the online comments others have made about him.

Gayle read a series of tweets during the chat with Chestnut, including one in which the individual said, “My granny thinks he’s fine af, my mama thinks he’s fine af, and I think he’s fine af. That does not happen often. Whew. God really took his time on that masterpiece.”

“Morris Chestnut really been fine our whole lives,” Gayle said, reading another comment.

“Morris Chestnut being that fine should be against the law. “

“This is the last one and one of my favorites,” Gayle told the actor.

“Good LAWD! Morris Chestnut has been fine his WHOLE life,” she read to him.

In the clip’s caption, they referred to the “tweets fans have written about Morris” as “hilarious” and “very honest” remarks about the actor.

Critics called out Gayle for ‘awkward’ and ‘super weird’ interview remarks

While many commenters agreed with the “90s fine” remarks about Chesnut, others seemed put off by that part of the interview.

One commenter asked, “How is it ok to objectify this man in his face?” and said, “There’s a point when it’s a compliment and then you’re just making it awkward.”

Another replied, “Gayle is always inappropriate with men she’s interviewing and it’s super weird.”

“Gayle, you’re embarrassing the man,” a commenter wrote in the Instagram comments section.

As mentioned, Chestnut also appeared on CBS Mornings several weeks ago. During that interview, Tony Doukopil and Nate Burleson joined Gayle for the interview about his new serialized procedural show Watson.

Gayle did mention the “’90s fine” thing to him during that segment, but not as extensively. She indicated she wanted to learn his skincare routine, but the interview ended.

Chesnut shared how he stays fit and healthy

Chestnut, 56, previously appeared in a men’s health series about his diet and workout regimen.

He said that sometimes, he veers off a good diet and indulges in sweets and carbohydrates, but when he has a movie or television project to prepare for, he focuses on eating well.

He works out early in the morning, drinks water, and eats cleanly, including oatmeal, egg whites, and broccoli. His preferred protein sources include chicken breast, steak, or turkey.

“I always try to maintain some consistency in my life, but I’m just more strict and more disciplined when I’m working on a project,” he shared.

For many, it’s hard to believe that Chesnut is just 56, but he’s doing something right, as many believe he appears younger than that number.