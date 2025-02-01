Gayle King fans say they’re crying after her emotional Katy Perry story

Gayle King sometimes covers difficult and sensitive topics on CBS Mornings, including the horrific wildfires in Los Angeles, California.

Among the highlights of Gayle’s recent coverage was an emotional story about a young girl who tried to help others affected by the wildfires.

Gayle’s crew and popular singer Katy Perry surprised the young fan with a special surprise for her efforts.

In a social media clip, Gayle told Katy about the girl and her mother, who were “40,000th in line for the queue” to see the FireAid concert for wildlife relief.

“A producer asked who she was most excited to see, and she said, ‘Katy Perry,'” Gayle told the former American Idol judge.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Find her!” the singer demanded after hearing that.

Katy Perry brought tears to a young fan who helped donate to wildfire relief

In another part of the video, the young girl is with her mother and explains to Gayle that she ran a lemonade stand and then donated the money to help with the wildfire relief efforts.

“And I just really wanted to help my community,” the girl told Gayle as she started to cry.

The girl, named Audrey, shared that she tried to put herself in the place of those in need.

“I try to think of how I feel and how I want people to support me, and so I want everybody to feel supported,” she said, wiping away tears.

Gayle asked her who her favorite singer was as Katy Perry snuck in and stood behind the girl.

The girl also revealed that her favorite song is “California Girl.” At that moment, Katy began singing part of the chorus behind her.

The girl gasped as she turned around and cried even more as Katy hugged her.

She told her she’d be signing it later during the concert performance.

Katy talked about her upcoming Lifetimes Tour, which Audrey said she’d heard about. Katy then told Audrey she’d be her “special guest.”

As part of the emotional moment, she also presented the young fan with a signed piece of clothing bearing the FireAid logo.

Gayle shared another behind-the-scenes video detailing the special moment on her official Instagram.

Fans reacted to Gayle’s ‘sweet’ and ‘special’ story involving Perry and her fan

Gayle’s story brought many of her fans and followers to tears, including one who said, “I’m crying this is so special.”

Another called it “so sweet” and added, “Katy is the best person.”

“Love these beautiful children full of empathy!” a commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @gayleking/Instagram

A commenter said, “Made me cry…that generous spirit of that young girl and the sweetness of Katy!!”

“Well I just cried big ol’ tears. May we all have Audrey’s compassionate heart,” a popular comment said.

Katy Perry was part of an incredible collection of musicians who performed for FireAid. The benefit concert took place at two venues in Inglewood, California.

Others involved in the fundraising initiative included Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Jelly Roll, Olivia Rodrigo, Sting, and Stevie Wonder.

Katy, who embarks on her global Lifetimes Tour this year, also took time out in December to attend Gayle’s surprise birthday party, which Oprah Winfrey hosted.

During the event, Gayle spoke with Katy. The CBS Mornings star said she was surprised to see Katy at the party. The singer explained that she had to perform in an hour but wanted to stop by because she liked Gayle so much.