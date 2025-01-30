Katy Perry addresses her relationship with former American Idol co-stars after exit

Katy Perry left American Idol behind, and there was speculation that things were not good between her and her co-stars behind the scenes.

She last worked as one of the show’s three judges, along with singers Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, in Season 22.

However, Katy departed after the season ended, leading to the show replacing her with singer Carrie Underwood.

Recent rumors suggest that everyone at American Idol is “much happier” with Carrie as she is easier to get along with and work with.

Based on that, some might believe that Katy’s former co-stars want nothing to do with her.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She recently opened up about the status of her relationship with Luke and Lionel after leaving the show.

Katy addressed her situation with her former Idol co-stars

During Katy’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy recalled the previous time she stopped by to chat and said she was “quitting American Idol” then.

She shared that her decision to leave the reality competition show after seven seasons was so she could launch The Lifetimes Tour.

“I miss them so much, though. I do actually. Hi Luke! Hi Lionel!” Katy said, looking at the camera.

Jimmy seemed surprised and asked if they “still reach out” to her after she departed from ABC’s show.

“Yeah, of course. Of course. All the time,” she replied.

Katy also agreed with the host that her former co-stars may have started a “new text chain” with Carrie ahead of the upcoming season.

“It’s coming out in March, so you’ve got to watch,” she told everyone.

Jimmy seemed surprised to learn that Katy got along with her former co-stars and even shouted out the Season 23 premiere’s timeframe for some additional promotion.

Insiders connected to the show previously suggested that everyone at American Idol is “much happier” to have Carrie as one of the judges following Katy’s “chaotic” time on the show.

Katy shared she’s ‘starting jobs’ with The Lifetimes Tour

Jimmy said it was good to know Katy still favors people watching her former show. He jokingly asked if she planned to quit any jobs later that night.

“No, no, no. I’m starting jobs. I’m going around the world. 75 dates,” she shared.

Katy’s The Lifetimes Tour begins April 23 in Mexico and includes multiple shows in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara.

From there, she will tour cities throughout the United States throughout May, including Houston, Chicago, Denver, and Dallas. The singer shared an Instagram post spotlighting her U.S. tour locations and dates.

She’s not limiting her tour to just the Americas, though. Additional stops include Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Buenos Aires, Manchester, Paris, Berlin, and Munich.

The Lifetimes Tour is the singer’s fifth and will promote her 2024 album, 143. A full schedule on Katy’s official website shows all of the dates for the tour, which officially concludes on November 7 in Lyon, France.

She told Jimmy that she had last gone on tour in 2017. Since then, Katy shared that “COVID happened,” and she gave birth to a little girl, now 4 years old.

She indicated her daughter would go to some of the tour stops worldwide, but not all of them.

American Idol Season 23 premieres Sunday, March 9 at 8/7c on ABC.