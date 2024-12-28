American Idol crew is ‘much happier’ with Carrie Underwood as judge after Katy Perry’s ‘chaotic’ time on show

With Katy Perry’s exit from American Idol, rumors suggest various individuals associated with the show are “much happier” to have Carrie Underwood there.

Underwood won the fourth season of the competition show, has achieved massive commercial success, and now returns as part of the panel of judges.

While there, she’ll work with host Ryan Seacrest and fellow judges, singers Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Perry was part of the judges panel from Season 16 through Season 22, often creating controversies.

Based on an inside source’s remarks, the show experienced some “chaotic” and “stormy” years while Perry was an Idol judge.

However, Underwood seems to bring a much better vibe to the show’s work environment.

American Idol crew may prefer Underwood over Perry on the show

American Idol has already filmed their auditions nationwide. In addition, it didn’t take long for them to fill the void left by Katy Perry as one of the judges.

Shortly after she announced her exit to focus on her music, American Idol announced that former winner Underwood would take her spot. According to a production insider, Carrie Underwood is a “godsend” for American Idol.

“I hate to sound so cheesy but actually it’s like is a ray of sunshine after a chaotic and stormy few years with some of the on-camera talent,” a source told The U.S. Sun.

“To put it bluntly, everyone in the crew, the studio suits, all the producers – really everyone is much happier and more comfortable now with Carrie on the panel,” the source said.

Based on the source’s comments, Underwood is “very professional and a natural,” as she’s “been close with Luke for years” and “knows and adores Ryan.”

In addition, the source said she “bonds well with Lionel,” so “everyone who works on the show prefers working with Carrie to Katy.”

They indicated that Perry never really fit in there. In addition, she had several controversial moments as a judge. That included the New York Times report that Perry made a contestant “a tad bit uncomfortable” by kissing him.

Underwood’s return to Idol was ’emotional’ for the former winner

Underwood debuted on American Idol as a contestant in Season 4. Seacrest hosted with Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell, who were returning as judges at the time.

The 21-year-old Underwood impressed everyone enough to win the season, defeating runner-up Bo Bice. While winning the show hasn’t translated to similar success for recent winners, it certainly paid off for Underwood.

She’s since released nine studio albums, including her debut, Some Hearts, which the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified nine times platinum.

Her 2007 follow-up, Carnival Ride, reached No. 1 on the United States Billboard charts and is four times platinum. She’s released many chart-topping hits and claimed multiple awards, including eight Grammys.

Since winning Idol, Underwood has made guest appearances on the show, including mentoring the show’s top five contestants in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2018.

However, now she’s a full-time judge, and an inside source said her return to the set for the Season 24 filming was “emotional” because that’s where it all started for Underwood.

The source indicated, “it didn’t really hit her until she saw Ryan mingling with the contestants getting ready to audition because that was her, that was Carrie not too long ago and now she’s on the other side of the desk.”

According to the source, Underwood became “very emotional” during the filming and “spilled a lot of tears. “

Based on the inside remarks, the former show winner seems like a breath of fresh air for the show following Perry’s departure.

American Idol Season 23 premieres Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 8/7c on ABC.