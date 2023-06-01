American Idol finalist Oliver Steele defends Katy Perry: ‘Katy is not a bully’

American Idol finalist Oliver Steele is tired of the rumors that Katy Perry is a bully.

Oliver took to Instagram to share his feelings on the matter as Katy deals with an onslaught of bullying rumors and rumors that she wants to quit the show.

Although he admitted that he’s not sure what’s true and what’s not, he did write about his own experience on the show and working with Katy.

“Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people. … Katy has an incredible ability to not just tell what emotional state you’re in, but to be able to tell what’s holding you back,” he explained, noting that he was incredibly nervous throughout his time on the show.

He continued, “I love all the judges, but Katy always seemed to be able to look into my soul and tell exactly what was troubling me, or what it was I was struggling with. It’s one thing to teach someone to believe in their ability, which the judges are fabulous at.”

Plus, Katy helped him to believe in himself as an artist. “She challenged me to push myself, to take on challenges that made me uncomfortable. I’m a better musician and artist after Katy Perry pushed me to believe in my potential, and to exceed my limitations,” he further explained.

He admitted that he wasn’t sure if Katy would see his post, but added that he really hoped she would stay on the show, and sent her thanks for being such an incredible teacher while he was on the competition show.

Katy Perry under fire for bullying, mom-shaming on American Idol

Oliver’s statement came out following a rush of stories about Katy’s behavior on the most recent season.

Earlier this year, the singer came under fire for making a comment to a single mother and was accused of “mom-shaming” the contestant, who left shortly after.

Once the season wrapped up, another contestant’s family member spoke out about Katy’s treatment of them on the show.

We Ani’s father claimed that Katy made some offensive comments and was rude to his daughter, though he didn’t explain which comments were upsetting.

Following all the backlash, rumors began spreading that Katy wanted to leave the show.

Is Katy Perry leaving American Idol?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, it was said shortly after Season 21 ended that the California Girls singer wants to leave the competition series.

Allegedly, Katy was upset by a bad edit and didn’t like that she was being portrayed as a mean-girl judge, and was truly just trying to help people make it in the music industry.

Katy herself hasn’t issued a statement yet on whether or not she’ll be staying on for another season or leaving the show, so fans will have to keep their eyes peeled to see what the next season of the hit singing show brings.

American Idol is currently on hiatus.