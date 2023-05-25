Katy Perry wants to quit American Idol following major backlash and a ‘bad edit’

Being a celebrity comes with a lot of judgment from others, and Katy Perry knows that all too well.

Recent reports state that the singer wants to quit being a judge on American Idol due to the amount of backlash she’s received recently, and a “bad edit.”

The backlash doesn’t seem to end, as she receives criticism not only for the way she dresses but also faces allegations of being a bully on the show.

Not only have her clothes and behaviors been endlessly judged, but she was also accused of mom-shaming Sara Beth Liebe, who quit shortly after her experience.

However, Katy seems to believe there’s more to the story than her behavior and outfits.

The cause for all this backlash? Allegedly, it’s the producers.

Katy Perry accuses producers of painting her as a villain

A source revealed to Daily Mail, “Katy feels like [the producers] threw her under the bus. She feels like her comments could have been removed.”

The backlash and boos have apparently “really upset her,” according to the source, which is understandable.

However, things can always be edited: That doesn’t change what was said.

From telling Sara Beth Liebe that she was “laying on the table too much” to not giving feedback to We Ani to calling Carina DeAngelo and Nutsa Buzaladze’s performances underwhelming, there isn’t a positive light on Katy as a judge this season.

And this isn’t what she wanted to do when she became a judge on American Idol, either.

Katy Perry not thrilled with her American Idol experience

The source added that Katy started on the show “thinking she was going to foster young talent” and that her “good intentions” have been “misinterpreted.”

Although Katy makes a whopping $25 million each season, the source said the money isn’t worth the harm that her “legacy” is being faced with after being painted as a “nasty reality show judge.”

Katy has faced immense backlash since she first joined the show, but it’s hard to tell whether it truly is just a bad edit or if she’s actually saying things the way they are interpreted.

After all, some of the things she’s received backlash for are hard to interpret in any other way than what she said, such as her comment to Sara Beth Liebe.

Regardless, it seems that Katy wants out, though she did say she was happy that American Idol was renewed for another season.

American Idol is currently on hiatus.