Katy Perry stunned in a red ensemble for this week’s American Idol, which she has appeared as a judge on since 2018.

The Firework singer wore a structured red corset top by the designer Didu that sat off the shoulders and was cropped to show off her slim waist.

She paired the top with a matching flame red maxi skirt with a thigh-high split that was trimmed in feathers.

Katy wore strappy sandals with ties that snaked up her legs and accessorized with chunky gold earrings and bangles.

The 38-year-old looked immaculate with flawless makeup and her long black hair flowing down her back in soft waves.

Katy showed off her look on Instagram to her 195 million followers and wrote, “hi it’s hunger games but also #AmericanIdol (but actually it’s duets) 🤺.”

Katy Perry is accused of mom-shaming American Idol contestant

While it may not be the Hunger Games, Katy has got herself into a bit of a tricky situation after she was accused of mom-shaming American Idol contestant Sara Beth Liebe.

On Sunday night’s episode, Liebe announced on stage that she was leaving the show after her performance of The Police’s hit song Roxanne.

The three judges, including Katy and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, looked shocked as Liebe said, “This opportunity is really rad, but this is actually going to be my last performance because my heart’s at home. So, I’m going to get home to my babies. They kind of need me.”

Katy had previously given Sara Beth a hard time at her auditions when the 25-year-old mom of three admitted that she wasn’t sure if the show was her dream. She then went on to tell the young mom that she had “been laying on the table too much,” referring to the fact that she’d had three kids by the age of 25.

@sarabethliebe Gratitude is the ONLY word that comes to mind. I can’t wait to continue supporting my new friends and to continue making music. 🤍 that’s what it’s all about afterall. Oh and also, can we talk about how gooooood Katy looked in that shade of purple and how Lionel SLAYED that orange jacket? 😩👌🏻😍 ♬ original sound – Sara Beth

Since exiting the show, Sara Beth posted a TikTok admitting that she’d had a panic attack after her first audition but was grateful for her American Idol experience and happy with her decision to leave.

Katy has yet to comment on the situation but is being urged by commenters on social media to apologize to the young singer.

Katy Perry launches her collection with About You

When she’s not judging on American Idol, Katy has other projects underway, including her latest collaboration with the clothing retailer About You.

This week, About You, posted a video of the Roar singer talking through some of her favorite pieces from the collection.

Some of Katy’s top picks included a retro-print babydoll dress, laser-cut faux leather orange pants, and a faux leather romper in a selection of colors.

Katy’s collection for About You is available to shop online now.