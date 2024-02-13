Katy Perry confirms American Idol departure after 7 seasons

Katy Perry is gearing up for her final season on American Idol.

The hitmaker appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night to promote the show and dropped a bombshell.

American Idol Season 22 will be her last with the ABC competition series.

The news seemingly came out of nowhere, with Kimmel taken aback by her candid admission.

The 39-year-old has been with the series since ABC revived it in 2018.

Perry seemingly made the decision of her own accord.

Why is Katy Perry leaving American Idol?

The mother of one said she would be doing a “huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio.”

Perry noted her love for American Idol, believing that “it’s connected me with the heart of America.”

Sometimes, things in your life change, which appears to be the case for Perry, who states that she needs to “feel that pulse of my own beat.”

While Perry has been a prominent cast member, she has courted controversy several times throughout her time on the show.

Katy Perry has been a controversial judge

At one point, a contestant’s father accused her of being a bully.

Reports also surfaced in May claiming the singer wanted to quit the show following backlash and a bad edit.

It seems like the part of the fanbase that wants Perry off the show is getting their wish, but it’s unclear whether this will be a hiatus for Perry or if she’s closing the door on the show for good.

The Voice has kept things fresh by having a rotating panel of coaches, with many taking a season or two off before returning.

American Idol has oozed consistency with Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie as the judges since 2018, and honestly, it’s part of why the show has grown so stale.

American Idol could benefit from an overhaul

Now that Perry has confirmed her departure, there’s a good chance producers will already be thinking about which big name they can get in to fill the void.

It’s also possible the show could be in for a significant overhaul that could lead to Bryan and Richie’s departures.

This is all assuming American Idol snags a renewal for Season 23 at ABC.

Despite noticeable slippage in the ratings over the last few years, it remains a big draw for the network.

It’s hard to believe it would be canceled without a pre-planned final season, but given the recent wave of cancellations like Blue Bloods and The Good Doctor, nothing is off the table as far as the TV market is concerned nowadays.

Katy Perry is preparing for the debut of her seventh studio album

As for Perry, she has a busy few months ahead as she’ll be a part of the American Idol live shows, which should air through May.

She’s also rumored to be releasing her first album in four years in the summer ahead of her appearance at the aforementioned music festival in the fall.

2024 is shaping up to be a transitional year for the star, and we can’t wait to see what her next album sounds like.

It has to be an improvement on 2020’s Smile, which had like one memorable song.

American Idol Season 22 premieres Sunday, February 18, at 8/7c on ABC.