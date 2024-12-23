Ryan Seacrest admits to missing this holiday tradition with Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos completely changed things in the days ahead of Christmas with a star-studded musical show on LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

Kelly and Mark are going on vacation for the holiday season and have set up a series of shows to celebrate the festivities many will observe during that time.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, LIVE planned a special holiday show with special guests, including Santa Claus and Mary J. Blige.

One of Kelly’s good friends, Ryan Seacrest, filmed a touching tribute to the holiday shows and shared something special he misses most about them.

Ryan sat next to Kelly on LIVE for six seasons, and while he has moved on to The Wheel of Fortune, he keeps in touch with Kelly often.

Ryan shared one aspect of the LIVE holiday shows he misses the most: doing this activity with his good friend, Kelly.

Ryan misses doing the holiday show with Kelly

Kelly and Ryan loved working together on LIVE, and as Kelly has admitted, he taught her many things about working on television.

Each year, during the holiday season, Kelly and Ryan would put on matching Christmas onesies and wear them during the show.

Ryan filmed a touching tribute for the holiday show this year and shared the part of the show he missed the most.

Ryan said in the video, “Doing the Christmas show is one of the year’s highlights. I remember looking forward to it so much. I mean, we would have Santa, of course. The highlight for me was the Christmas onesies. So comfortable to do an entire show in a onesie. I will miss that. I will be watching in a onesie at home.”

Kelly and Mark watched Ryan’s touching video and discussed matching onesies. While Kelly misses them and bemoans that there are no more onesies, Mark hates the idea and refuses to wear one alongside his wife.

This year is bittersweet for the LIVE team since it is the last year they will film the holiday show in the studio on 67th Street in New York City.

A glimpse of the onesies that Ryan mentioned is in the video montage that LIVE shared on YouTube.

Kelly promised that Santa was coming to LIVE, and he did not disappoint

Santa visited the LIVE set with a big toy bag and sang songs with Rob Thomas. Rob graciously agreed to play the piano with Santa during the segment.

When the gang decided to sing Deck the Halls, Kelly’s face filled with joy. She genuinely loves celebrating Christmas.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.