Gayle King apologizes to co-star Nate Burleson after criticizing his fashion

Gayle King apologized to her CBS Mornings co-star after she initially questioned his fashion decision.

Nate Burleson is one of the morning show’s regulars, along with Gayle and co-anchor Tony Dokoupil.

Like Michael Strahan on Fox NFL Sunday and Good Morning America, Nate has successfully moved on since his NFL playing days to become a TV personality.

In addition to appearing on CBS Mornings, viewers see Nate as one of the NFL analysts on CBS’s Sunday gameday coverage, including The NFL Today.

While CBS didn’t provide the telecast of this year’s big game, Nate was still in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the site of Super Bowl LIX.

Gayle spoke about being unsure of his attire on the field and then realized it wasn’t so terrible.

Gayle said Nate’s jacket was ‘weighing’ on her for several days

Nate’s outfit at the Super Bowl included a black baseball cap and white cargo pants. However, the item of clothing that stood out most for Gayle was his jacket.

The jacket was primarily black, except for its right side, which featured streaks of colors, including blue, green, red, white, purple, and orange on the front and sleeve.

Large “NOLA” letters went down the right sleeve, while a Super Bowl LIX logo emblazoned the front left chest area.

The jacket’s interior is primarily lime green and features unique art, including a fun character wearing a football helmet and the letters “NOLA” hanging from a dream catcher.

Gayle explained that when she saw her co-star wearing the jacket at the big game, she wondered, “What is happening with Nate Burleson?”

“I think the jacket looks great,” Tony said, adding, “I got more questions about the cargo pants. Are those back?”

Gayle said after her initial impressions of Nate’s jacket, the topic weighed on her for several days.

“I now would like to apologize to you in front of America. When I saw it in person, I actually liked it,” she admitted while holding up the stylish jacket.

“Shout out to Starter,” Nate said, as Gayle said, “I stand corrected.”

She referred to Nate as “the fashionista” of the CBS Mornings team and said that she often consults with him about what she might wear.

Gayle indicated when she saw Nate out on the field, she thought, “Ohh, brother man’s having a bad day.”

“But I see it in person and bravo. I apologize. I actually really like it,” she reiterated.

Viewers also reacted to Nate’s fashion decision

After CBS Mornings shared a clip featuring Gayle’s apology to Nate, many of the show’s viewers and fans reacted. Most seemed to agree that Nate never misses with his fashion and mentioned Gayle.

“Cracked me up. Gayle the jacket the halftime show all have to be explained now,” a commenter wrote with a facepalm emoji.

The Super Bowl halftime show featured hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar as the headline act, with mixed reactions to the performance. Some viewers want to see a particular American Idol star as next year’s performer.

Other CBS Mornings commenters posted, “Nate would look good in a paper bag!” and “My guy can rock a potato sack and be 🔥 js!”

“Now @gayleking did Nate ever come for you and those horrendous sneaker heels you’ve been wearing? I think not. Let him do him,” a commenter wrote.

One individual mentioned that a local artist from New Orleans designed Nate’s jacket.

Ironically, the officially licensed gear is the Super Bowl LIX Starter x MSX by Michael Strahan Full-Snap Voodoo Jacket. While it’s unknown how much of a role Michael had with the jacket, his brand is responsible for bringing it to the masses.

So, Nate got an apology from Gayle on TV, and Michael received some free advertising for his jacket. As of this writing, the Starter jacket costs $219.99 and has limited availability on the Fanatics website.