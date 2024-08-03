Gayle King missing from CBS Mornings episodes as fans wonder where she is

Gayle King’s lengthy absence from CBS Mornings has viewers wondering where the popular host has gone.

She’s also one of several morning show hosts who went missing from their show’s lineup.

ABC’s Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan has been absent from the show for several weeks without any explanation given on air.

For NBC’s Today, several of their main anchors and stars, including Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, headed to Paris, France, to cover the Summer Olympics.

Gayle last appeared on CBS Mornings last month, where she usually co-anchors with Nate Burleson, Tony Dokoulpi, and Vladimir Duthiers.

In addition to missing the morning program, she hasn’t posted on her social media during her absence.

Her absence of over a week caused fans to head to social media, showing concern for her sudden disappearance from the lineup.

Fans ask ‘Where’s Gayle?’ amid CBS Mornings host’s absence

Viewers last saw Gayle King on CBS Mornings on July 23. During her absence, CBS News Anchor Kristine Johnson replaced her in the program’s lineup of anchors with Chief Washington Correspondent for CBS News, Major Garrett, and Nate Burleson.

The July 26 episode included Gayle interviewing Sonya Massey’s father following his daughter being shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in her home last month.

As of this writing, Gayle’s most recent social media post is a July 26 Instagram video clip from her interview with Melinda Gates for Oprah Daily.

Gayle’s week-and-and-a-half absence from the morning program gave fans reason for concern as they asked about the host on social media.

“Where’s @GayleKing?” a fan asked on Twitter.

“Haven’t seen her since she tried to give more air time to Sonya Massey’s family on @CBSMornings but apparently got overruled,” the commenter tweeted.

“@GMA where’s Gayle King?” a commenter asked Good Morning America, where King appeared as a correspondent years ago.

Another commenter didn’t seem concerned but brought up that “Gayle King is never in the show” as they reacted to news that Nora O’Donnell is leaving her anchor role at CBS Evening News but will continue at the network in another role.

Gayle previously had an extended absence for good reason

Back in April, Gayle was away from CBS Mornings for a lengthy vacation which lasted at least a week. The popular morning show host took a trip with her good friends, including Oprah Winfrey.

The group traveled to Japan in search of cherry blossoms when in full bloom. In addition, they took in other sights and aspects of the culture and enjoyed some of the food.

“I’m back from Japan and it got me thinking about the culture over there is so different,” Gayle said in an Instagram video after her trip.

“I’ve got lots of thoughts coming back from Japan,” she said, asking others to give feedback about other cultures based on places people visited.

Gayle, once a special corresponded for The Oprah Winfrey Show and Good Morning America, joined CBS Mornings in 2011 to co-anchor episodes with Charlie Rose.

She’s continued in that role since then, currently co-anchoring with Burleson, Dokoulpi, and Duthiers.