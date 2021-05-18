Fear the Walking Dead: Will Madison Clark appear in Episode 14?

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark, as seen in Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 3. Pic credit: AMC/Michael Desmond

Ever since the synopsis for Episode 14 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 was dropped early, fans have been speculating that Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) will return.

But just how likely is this?

After all, the character appeared to die back in Episode 8 of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. However, because her death actually appeared off-screen, there has been continued speculation from fans that the character will make a miraculous return at some point.

Episode 14 synopsis indicates Alicia will be dealing with her past

The synopsis for Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 can be seen below.

“Alicia is held prisoner by Teddy; there, she reunites with old friends and must confront her past if she hopes to move on and escape.”

Just going by this, it certainly seems like the possibility of Madison returning is a viable option. On top of this, Episode 14 is titled “Mother.”

And, previously, in Episode 11, Teddy (John Glover) even referenced Madison when talking to her daughter, Alicia Clarke (Alycia Debnam-Carey).

Teddy heads what appears to be a doomsday prepper-like cult group that lives underground in a place they refer to as the Holding. While Teddy also referenced the fact that he had listened in to Alicia’s conversations, judging by the above synopsis, someone who knew Alicia and, potentially, her mother, is likely to be revealed on Sunday night.

It seems far more likely that this person also knew Madison, as this could be a likely catalyst for Alicia to delve back into her painful past and the death of her mother.

Could Madison herself appear in this episode?

There have previously been reports of filming for Fear the Walking Dead occurring for this season in the same location as the Dell Stadium. So, it is certainly possible that Madison could show up.

However, the Holding is an entirely different location to the stadium and underground. This means that it could have virtually have been filmed anywhere.

But if Alicia has to deal with her past in the latest installment of Fear the Walking Dead, particularly if it involves the manner in which her mother died, the occurrence of flashback scenes seems much more likely than a physical return.

Of course, this is not what fans want to read when it comes to the character making a comeback in the TV series. But, it might be the best that they can hope for.

There has been confirmation of Madison’s death at the Dell Stadium. However, as Comic Book points out, in the past, there has also been commentary that a comeback is entirely possible.

Unfortunately, there have also been plenty of theories regarding Madison’s return that have turned out to be untrue, so viewers will likely just have to wait until Sunday night in order to find out more.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.