Fear the Walking Dead spoilers: Daniel Salazar hints at bad things coming in opening minutes of Episode 10

Ruben Blades stars as Daniel Salazar, as seen in Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

The opening minutes of Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 has been released. In the nearly five-minute teaser, Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) is speaking and there is the unsettling notion that something particularly bad has occurred prior to this.

The clip opens with Daniel saying a string of random words.

“Beachball, elephant, grape,” he says. “Should I go on?”

He appears to be sitting inside the church that was used to house Dakota (Zoe Colletti) and Virginia (Colby Minifie) in the last episode of Fear the Walking Dead, indicating that he is being held prisoner by someone.

Daniel is hopeful as the day started but it apparently goes downhill from there

“You ask how I felt when the day began,” Daniel continues.

Still speaking, Daniel reveals that he “felt hopeful” as the day in question started.

A song by the Travelling Wilburys then begins to play and plenty of activity is shown underway at Morgan’s (Lennie James) new community.

As these everyday activities unfold, there are a few indicators that something could be amiss. Particular attention seems to be drawn to a locked room that is opened as many people take stuff from it, and Daniel then locks up tight again.

It’s hard to say what this means but the relevance does seem evident.

Lennie James as Morgan and Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar, as seen in Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Daniel and Morgan chat over tomato soup

Daniel sits down with Morgan to drink some soup and it is discovered here that Daniel appears to be holding something back.

“If I hadn’t kept everyone in the dark about what we were doing,” Daniel says over the top of the clip. “We wouldn’t all been at that place together.”

Once again there is the ominous feeling that something bad is about to go down in the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Grace (Karen David) turns up at this point and, judging by the size of her pregnant belly, it appears that some time has passed between Episodes 9 and 10. She also admits that she doesn’t have much of an appetite, leading viewers to suspect that something might be wrong with her.

The clip then returns to Daniel talking inside the church once more.

“I was glad to see everybody together. It felt as if everything I’d done was beginning to pay off.”

The others arrive

Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) then notes that the others have arrived and Daniel instructs her to tell Morgan.

In Episode 9, Strand (Colman Domingo), along with Sherry’s (Christine Evangelista) group, June (Jenna Elfman), and Sarah (Mo Collins), had split from Morgan’s group after he refused to kill Virginia. Now, it appears they are all gathering in order to meet up about another potentially threatening group.

Dropping some spray paint cans on the ground, Strand reveals that “our foes from Tank Town persist.”

It seems likely that this threat is what causes the day to go downhill, but viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out for sure.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.