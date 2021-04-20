Fear the Walking Dead’s Colby Minifie speaks out about the surprising twist in Episode 9

Colby Minifie stars as Virginia, as seen in Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Episode 9 saw not only the shocking reveal for Virginia’s (Colby Minifie) real relationship to Dakota (Zoe Colletti) but her demise as well.

Virginia, as the head of the large group called the Pioneers, has controlled everyone with fear. Ever since her introduction, she has been a force to be reckoned with.

Her motivation has always seemed to be the protection of her sister, Dakota. However, a startling revelation made in Episode 9 showed that the motivation ran much deeper than just sisterly affection.

Virginia was Dakota’s mother, not her sister

When Morgan (Lennie James) confronted her after she was injured, she finally admitted the truth of her relationship with Dakota. While still related, Virginia admitted that Dakota was her daughter.

Having fallen pregnant with her at a young age, her parents agreed to raise Dakota as their own, and Dakota grew up believing that Virginia was her older sister. Finally, though, the truth came out when Morgan insisted that Virginia reveal the truth to Dakota.

While it may have been a surprise to viewers, Colby Minifie revealed to Decider that she knew of the true connection right from the very start.

Zoe Colletti stars as Dakota, as seen in Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

“I was aware of it from the beginning,” Minifie said. “Which was hugely helpful, because even as sisters, their relationship is really confusing.

The actor then went on to explain the relation further.

“Virginia keeps Dakota at an arm’s length because she doesn’t know how, ever since she was born, she hasn’t known how to love her, how to show affection for her, because she’s had to hide the fact that Dakota is her daughter.”

Jenna Elfman stars as June, as seen in Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Having June kill Virginia felt like ‘closure’

Also, with this revelation came the demise of Virginia. While everyone knew her death was coming, the episode opened with Morgan aiming to keep her alive to find out the location of Grace (Karen Davis) and Daniel (Ruben Blades).

The vast majority of characters wanted Virginia dead. However, it was June who finally shot Virginia and ended her reign of terror.

The previous episode of Fear the Walking Dead saw Dakota shooting June’s husband, John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), and causing his death. So, for Minifie, having June be the one to finally despatch of Virginia seemed like the perfect end.

“It felt like closure in a lot of ways, because we’ve been through a lot, June and Virginia, as people… I’ve done a lot of bad things to her. She saved my life before, and it felt like closure in a huge way,” Minifie explained.

As to how Dakota reacts to her mother’s death remains to be seen, and viewers will have to tune in to upcoming episodes to find out more.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.