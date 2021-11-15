Fear the Walking Dead recap: Death would be a sweet mercy after this episode

Christine Evangelista stars as Sherry, as seen in Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Titled “Till Death,” Episode 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead has reached a new low.

Honestly, I think it broke me. I am officially rage-capping from now on.

So, sit down, strap in, and find out what all the dumb was that went on this episode.

Dwight and Sherry are vigilantes

Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) have been through a lot, which is saying something for two people who just don’t seem to like being around each other. Sure, Dwight keeps saying that Sherry is his world, but, dude, say it with meaning.

And Sherry? Well, she’s that girlfriend that was always more trouble than it was worth.

And, in this episode, the pair have decided that they will live out their Wild West fantasies rather than split up for good.

Calling themselves the Dark Horses, they wander around the radioactive landscape and look for people who are mean. Then, they give them a choice: be nice or get shot.

It is as dumb as it looks in print.

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand and Christine Evangelista as Sherry, as seen in Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Everyone knows about Padre

Padre seems to be a mythical universe that has traveled across the landscape via a radio version of the telephone game. Everyone has heard about it, no one knows where — or who — Padre really is.

Dwight and Sherry are looking for it, the family they holed up with are doing the same.

Enter Strand (Colman Domingo), who opted to play golf like The Governor in this week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead to prove to the audience that he’s the baddie. Just in case you hadn’t noticed already.

He’s also looking for Padre.

However, he prefers to get other people to do his dirty work rather than mess up his dashing new wardrobe.

Austin Amelio as Dwight, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, and Christine Evangelista as Sherry, as seen in Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Strand has questionable work ethics — but we all knew that already

This time, he’s hiring a guy, who is p*ssed off by the Dark Horses, to kill the family they are staying with in order to prove to Dwight and Sherry that it’s his way or the highway.

Prior to that, he tried reasoning with Sherry and Dwight by showing off his fancy new settlement.

However, the Dark Horses have seen some dark sh*t already over in The Walking Dead and refuse to do Strand’s bidding to bring back Mickey (Aisha Tyler), a woman who escaped Strand’s impenetrable fortress and that’s a secret he wants hidden.

Except, that when Dwight and Sherry track down Mickey — who also has heard of Padre — they discover Mickey merely donned some telephone books and walked out through the undead masses.

And, honestly, as Forbes points out, if Mickey escaped and can’t be found by Strand’s mob, why not just leave her out there? After all, she can’t tell everyone in the Tower how to escape if she is not actually in there.

But, if Strand hadn’t decided Mickey was a threat and killed kids and harassed the Dark Horses, then we wouldn’t have an episode, would we? I mean, that’s not entirely a bad thing, IMHO.

Aisha Tyler as Mickey and Wade Hampton as Cliff, as seen in Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Mickey is half of a famous duo

When Dwight and Sherry find Mickey, Dwight realizes pretty quickly that she used to be a famous wrestler. She and her partner, Cliff (Wade Hampton) is the duo known as “The Bride and Groom.” However, viewers discover in this episode of Fear the Walking Dead, that the pair are not actually married.

Also, Mickey is searching for Cliff even though it’s likely he’s dead.

After some run-around involving Dwight forgetting how bad it was under Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and trying to convince Mickey she would be safer with Strand, the trio heads off to find Cliff.

And, just like everyone was saying, Cliff is already dead.

Christine Evangelista as Sherry and Aisha Tyler as Mickey, as seen in Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

He is found in the gym that he and Mickey once owned and he is already a walker. Mickey is devastated but still gets one last turn in the ring with the undead and shows off some of her famous wresting moves merely to entertain Dwight.

I sh*t you not.

Because that’s exactly what I’d be doing after losing the love of my life… /sarcasm font/

Mickey joins the Dark Horses

Now that the fate of Cliff has been determined, Mickey decides to join the Dark Horses and look for Padre as well.

However, things quickly go awry when they are called out to help out someone on the radio. When they get there, they are corned by a group that also seems to know about Padre and wants their help to find it.

A Stalker, as seen in Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

This group is referred to as the “Stalkers” in promotional images for this episode. However, viewers will know them as the group that keeps stripping down the undead and look like they’ve just walked off the set of one of the original Star Wars movies.

If you want to find out what happens next, you’ll just have to tune into next week’s episode in the hope that more will be revealed about Padre when Fear the Walking Dead returns.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.