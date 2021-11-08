Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5 spoilers: Dwight and Sherry are ‘Dark Horses’ in the search for Padre

Christine Evangelista as Sherry and Austin Amelio as Dwight, as seen in Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead saw Sarah (Mo Collins) on the hunt for Wendell (Daryl Mitchell). Along the way, she became besties with newcomer Josiah (Demetrius Grosse) and met up with Morgan (Lennie James) before discovering Wendell’s whereabouts.

Now, as we look towards next week’s episode, a new set of characters will be explored.

This time, we are checking in with Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista), who haven’t been seen yet in Season 7. Thanks to the nuclear warheads that detonated in Season 6, viewers know that the pair managed to hunker down in a fully-stocked cellar before the blast hit.

But, it seems that they have been busy with a makeover, of sorts, since then.

Episode 5 synopsis

According to IMDb, Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead has the rather ominous title of “Till Death.” Considering what we have seen so far in Season 7, that title could be directed toward any of the characters.

However, the synopsis below gives more insight, albeit not about the title choice.

“With a code to guide them, Dwight and Sherry become ethical outlaws known as the Dark Horses; when Strand recruits them for a search and rescue mission, it forces them to question their code and their future.”

It seems that Dwight and Sherry have been busy in the 70-odd days since the place went nuclear. After finally working through their marriage, it does seem that the pair is now ready to make things better for others by way of this “Dark Horses” group.

And, as per usual, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) also really wants a piece of that pie, likely in order to get something for himself.

It isn’t clear what the “search and rescue mission” is all about but, if I had to hazard a guess, it is code for searching for Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and the mysterious Padre.

The map that was shown in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC

New trailer released for Episode 5

The new trailer for Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead certainly seems to back this up also.

Right from the start, Sherry and Dwight are introduced as the Dark Horses and, then Dwight makes a reference to “Padre,” which has been mentioned several times so far in the first two episodes of Fear.

However, it is unclear if Dwight knows about Padre because this is the mission that Strand has asked them to complete or if he has found out by some other means.

Currently, Victor isn’t the only one on the search for Padre as Morgan and Grace (Karen David) also learned about it from a couple they met in Episode 2.

This means that viewers will likely have to wait until Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.