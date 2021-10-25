Fear the Walking Dead recap: The crying baby episode

Karen David stars as Grace, as seen in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

The Season 7 premiere of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead took a closer look at what Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) has been up to since the nuclear apocalypse collided with the zombie apocalypse.

Now, heading into Episode 2, it is Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace’s (Karen David) turn in the limelight. However, the episode does swing back a little to take a second look at Victor’s group.

Baby Morgan is starving

The episode opens with Baby Morgan (Avaya White), now known as Baby Mo, crying. And, if you can’t stand the sound of babies crying, this is certainly not the episode for you because that is Mo’s claim to fame throughout the entire episode.

Because there is hardly any food left on the submarine where Morgan and Grace were stranded when the blasts went off, the pair now have to try and find another option.

Sure, Grace headed out and found a tin of baby formula, but it quickly got damaged when another couple turned up, and she had to hide from them.

Morgan decided the only thing to do was drive as far as they could in six hours (which is also the title of this episode). The time limit is to avoid radiation poisoning and they have a path cut out for them.

They drive for hours until the song “In Dreams” starts playing and this sends Grace into a meltdown because it reminds her of her own baby loss in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Grace freaks out and Morgan winds up crashing the car — because we all knew there would be car issues with a time limit ticking away.

Enter Bea and Fred

While fixing the car in a conveniently placed auto mechanics, the pair come across Bea (Maren Lord) and her husband, Fred (Derek Richardson). They are both convinced that Bea is their child and take Baby Mo hostage.

Also, they have radiation poisoning, and half of Bea’s face is quite literally melting away.

Even though Fred has a gun, they aren’t really interested in Morgan and Grace, though, so they hang around and try to talk them around — or knock Fred out when he isn’t looking.

At least, Morgan is now losing that annoying mantra of trying to keep everyone alive and safe. He will knock a person down or even shoot at them if he thinks they might put him and his makeshift family in danger.

Which is exactly what happens when some other random dude shows up.

After shooting him and learning that there is now a baby zombie in the car — not Baby Mo, but Bea and Fred’s baby, Emma — it seems that it is time to part ways with the couple.

Then, Fred nearly smothers Baby Mo because the baby continues to cry throughout the episode. Luckily, Grace has a loaded gun and kills Fred, and now they can finally escape.

Padre gets another mention

During all of this, the word “Padre” gets another mention. It was spoken of in the Season 7 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead in reference to Will (Gus Halper).

The word had been a message to him from Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey). However, it is unclear what it really means.

In Episode 2, it would appear that Padre might be a new place established after the nuclear blasts occurred. And, now, it is the only part on the map that hasn’t yet been explored by Bea and Fred.

However, considering how bat sh*t crazy they were behaving around Morgan and Grace, it comes as no surprise that they return to the submarine rather than believe a couple of radiation-poisoned parents who are carrying their zombie baby in the back of the car.

Karen David as Grace, Lennie James as Morgan, and Avaya White as Baby Mo, as seen in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Back at the submarine

Baby Mo has managed to finally cry themselves to sleep and it is at this point that Grace gets held up by a guy in protective gear. It would appear that they gained some visitors while they were gone.

And, when the guy removes his mask, viewers work out right away that it is Howard (Omid Abtahi), Victor’s new righthand man.

As soon as Howard discovers it’s Morgan onboard, he offers Grace a place at Victor’s new location. Not Morgan, though, only Grace.

She quickly turns it down because she knows Victor. Morgan then offers up Baby Mo to them because he thinks it might be best for the baby.

However, Grace is like, “Oh, hell no,” and I totally agree with her.

In the end, Howard’s group leaves without any of them and Baby Mo celebrates by crawling for the first time.

It’s here that Grace discovers that the submarine had a hidden stash of tinned food under the floor, and they can now hunker down in the sub for at least a few more months before they have to consider whether they should explore Padre or not.

Who’s that guy?

Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead closes with the introduction of Josiah LaRoux (Demetrius Grosse). As TV Line points out, Josiah has a bit of a history with Morgan and that is shown in this episode of Fear as he reclaimed ownership of Rufus the dog.

For those who have forgotten, Josiah’s brother, Emile, was a hitman for Virginia (Colby Minifie). After Morgan killed him, it appears Josiah is now set for vengeance.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.