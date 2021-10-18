Fear the Walking Dead: Here’s who died in the Season 7 premiere

Walkers in a radioactive landscape, as seen in Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

The Season 7 premiere of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead gave viewers their very first proper look at the radioactive landscape thanks to a nuclear explosion that occurred in Season 6.

And, as to be expected with such a challenging terrain, some characters would be expected to perish.

However, with Episode 1 (titled “The Beacon”) focusing on just Victor Strand’s (Colman Domingo) storyline, it came as no surprise to many that it was this character that caused the most carnage.

Episode 1 focused on Victor Strand

For some time now, the fate of Victor has been hotly debated by fans. Even from the very start of the TV series, this character has not been entirely good.

As Fear the Walking Dead progressed, the line between good and bad for this character has definitely blurred. In Season 6, he then came to loggerheads with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) over the right way to lead a community.

In the Season 6 finale, Victor even gave a rousing speech in which he pretty much declared his intentions, and now, in Season 7, he has already offed one character in order to make sure he survives, which leads to the only major death that occurred in Episode 1.

Gus Halper stars as Will, as seen in Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Who died in the Season 7 premiere?

Will (Gus Halper) was introduced at the very beginning of Episode 1. He was struggling to survive in the radioactive climate after having been out in it for more than 50 days.

And, right when it seemed like he would give up, Victor’s group appeared and he was rescued.

However, this rescue came with a price. Victor is only taking in people who he considers to be useful to him.

Will was not what he was looking for initially but soon discovered that this character had a link to Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey). While Victor may be intent on keeping out those who might sway him back to being a better person, he has a soft spot for Alicia and wants to find out where she is hunkered down.

Will knows the location and takes Strand there in return for his own safety.

Unfortunately for Will, though, Victor is not interested in holding up his end of the bargain and pushes Will from the rooftop of his building once he had served his purpose, leading to the only major death in the episode.

Along with this death, several of Strand’s community members who traveled with him and Will on the search for Alicia also perished after a run-in with some walkers.

And, as to be expected in a show like Fear the Walking Dead, many of the undead also perished at the hands of the main characters.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.