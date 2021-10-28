Fear the Walking Dead: What — or who — is Padre?

Gus Halper stars as Will, as seen in Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC

We’re only two episodes into Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead but already a mystery looms. FTWD viewers are questioning exactly who — or what — Padre might be?

The word has only been mentioned twice so far but it doesn’t look like fans will find out more about Padre any time soon.

However, let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Padre is first mentioned in Episode 1 of FearTWD

In the Season 7 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, newcomer, Will (Gus Halper) is left a message by Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) that is the single word “Padre.”

Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), who was with Will at the time, asked about what the word meant but Will did not give a solid answer, indicating that it could be either a person or a place.

The pair had traveled to the bunker in which Alicia had been locked along with Teddy’s (John Glover) group prior to the nuclear explosion. The government facility was seemingly the perfect place to weather the radiation fallout but, when Will and Strand get there, the place was abandoned and in disarray.

It is here that Will finds the message from Alicia, along with a painting of what appears to be her following a man. Potentially, this person could be Padre, which translates to “father” in Spanish.

However, Episode 2 gives further weight to Padre being a place rather than a person.

A painting shown in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC

Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead gives further clues

Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead saw Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David), trying to escape the radiation zone with Baby Mo (Avaya White). During their travels, they come across Bea (Maren Lord) and Fred (Derek Richardson), who have also been trying to escape the ravaged landscape.

They show Morgan and Grace a map with a circled area titled Padre, which indicates they, at least, believe Padre to be a place and not a person.

In Episode 2, they suggested this was the only area they hadn’t searched regarding escaping the radiation, which had spread in an unexpected direction due to a storm that struck not long after the missiles detonated.

The word ‘Padre’ written on a map, as seen in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC

This also means that Morgan and Grace will likely set their target on this area as they try to find a new location to live.

Screen Rant also offers up a valid theory that this location could be a Civic Republic Military (CRM) location and that is certainly a valid option. Considering Althea’s (Maggie Grace) group left in a CRM helicopter just before the nuclear explosion, it is possible they are staying at this location and that Alicia was trying to get there as well.

However, this would mean that Alicia had somehow come into contact with Althea in order to know about any CRM locations. It still wouldn’t fully explain why the entire group would leave the secure bunker and risk the radiation outside in order to travel somewhere else.

According to Screen Rant, Episode 8 of Fear the Walking Dead is reportedly titled “Padre” and maybe when fans find out exactly what is meant. This is not yet listed on IMDb, which gives a synopsis but not an episode title.

However, the synopsis does suggest that Episode 8 — which is the midseason finale — might be when viewers find out exactly what Padre means.

“Alicia enlists Morgan’s help to search for a new home for her people, but Morgan soon learns the search is more complicated than he imagined.”

Until then, it seems likely that AMC will drop more hints throughout the remaining episodes in the lead-up to the big reveal.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.