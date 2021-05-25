Fear the Walking Dead goes on hiatus for two weeks after Episode 14 ends with Alicia trapped

Alycia Debnam Carey stars as Alicia Clark, as seen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Pic credit: AMC

Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead saw the revelation of Teddy’s (John Glover) horrifying plan to wipe out humanity.

In addition to this, the episode ended with Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) locked in a secure cell inside a bunker as Teddy’s group readies for the end of the world.

However, fans who were looking forward to finding out what happens next on Sunday night are in for a bit of a wait.

Teddy’s devastating plan is revealed

Ever since the introduction of Teddy’s group, fans have been suspicious about his motives. Living in a community called the Holding, they were set up to live underground and many suspected that the cult-like community was preparing for the end times — or, at least, the second end times since the zombie apocalypse has already done a pretty good job prior.

Episode 14 confirmed that Teddy plans to destroy everything with a nuclear missile onboard a beached submarine found in Galveston, Texas. His group will be fine, though, as a secure government-issue nuclear-safe bunker has just been located.

Intent on starting afresh, Teddy has handpicked Alicia as the person who will help lead the new community, and the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead saw him locking her inside a cell within this bunker.

Alicia is not happy with this plan but, luckily, she had managed to radio through to Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and give details of the imminent destruction. Unfortunately, she had no way of knowing about the secure location in which she is now confined so it looks unlikely that help is on its way anytime soon.

However, for fans desperate to learn more will have to wait two weeks before AMC releases new content.

Zoe Colletti as Dakota, John Glover as Teddy, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, as seen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Fear the Walking Dead will return on June 6

According to Comic Book, Fear the Walking Dead will go on a two-week hiatus, returning on Sunday, June 6. This will accommodate the Memorial Day long weekend.

However, AMC will still show Fear the Walking Dead content on May 30 with a mini-marathon of the previous six episodes from the second half of Season 6. In addition to this will be a “Bonus Edition re-airing of [Episode 14] presented with new behind-the-scenes content not seen during its May 23 premiere on the network.”

The zombie apocalypse series will return the following week with the penultimate episode. According to the previously released synopsis, this episode will deal with the mad rush to thwart Teddy’s deadly plan. The Season 6 finale will air on June 13 and includes the potential for the failure to stop Teddy.

“Everyone desperately scrambles to live out the coming destruction on their own terms.”

Looking forward, Fear the Walking Dead has already been renewed for Season 7.

Fear the Walking Dead goes on hiatus and will return on June 6 at 9/8c on AMC.