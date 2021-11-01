Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4 spoilers: Sarah goes looking for Wendell, runs into Josiah instead

Mo Collins stars as Sarah, as seen in Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Currently, each episode of Season 7 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead has focused on one individual group per episode rather than flitting between storylines, and it looks like Episode 4 will follow this format.

Previously, viewers saw how Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) fared in the Season 7 premiere, setting this character up as a savior — and the show’s new antagonist.

Then, episode 2 delved into Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace’s (Karen David) story as they searched for food.

The most recent episode then checked out how June (Jenna Elfman) was doing as she hunkered down in a bunker with her father-in-law, John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine).

So, whose storyline is next?

Episode 4 synopsis

According to IMDb, Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead is titled “Breathe With Me.” The synopsis is below.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“Against the advice of the group, Sarah searches for Wendell, and in the process encounters a dangerous survivor who forces her to take part in a search of his own.”

Sarah (Mo Collins) survived the nuclear apocalypse thanks to the Civic Republic Military (CRM). She, along with Althea (Maggie Grace), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), Jacob (Peter Jacobson), and Wes (Colby Hollman), was taken by helicopter to safety.

However, up until now, viewers had no idea what happened after that. After all, the CRM is renowned for keeping to themselves and killing anyone who finds out about them.

But, it looks like there will be some answers in the upcoming episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

As to where Wendell (Daryl Mitchell) is? Well, currently, he is likely holed up in Valley Town after Sarah told him to stay there ahead of the imminent nuclear blasts.

New trailer released for Episode 4

AMC has released a short trailer for Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, and it expands on the synopsis above.

The clip shows that Sarah’s group appears to be safe and well, away from any radiation. However, no clues are dropped regarding the CRM.

Demetrius Grosse stars as Josiah LaRoux, as seen in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC

What it does offer instead is a chance meeting between Sarah and Josiah LaRoux (Demetrius Grosse).

Josiah is the guy who was introduced at the end of Episode 2 and revealed to be the twin brother of Emile (Demetrius Grosse), the bounty hunter who was killed by Morgan in Season 6. Now, it seems he is intent on having Sarah reveal Morgan’s location.

The clip ends with Sarah and Josiah struggling in a car, and then that vehicle is seen going over a cliff. Unfortunately, their fate is not revealed here and viewers will have to wait until Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.