Fear the Walking Dead: Who was the guy at the end of Episode 2?

Demetrius Grosse stars as Josiah, as seen in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC

Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead centered mostly on Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace’s (Karen David) struggle to find food for Baby Mo (Avaya White). However, there were a couple of little offshoots for the story that swung around to other ongoing stories in Fear.

First off, Morgan and Grace had a run-in with Victor Strand’s (Colman Domingo) righthand man, Howard (Omid Abtahi). The Season 7 premiere concentrated on telling Victor’s story and the community that he has managed to build in the short amount of time since the nuclear warhead caused complete devastation at the end of Season 6.

So, it came with little surprise when Howard showed up at the submarine and surprised Morgan and Grace.

However, Episode 2 ended with an absolute bombshell as it revealed an old character that many viewers had forgotten about completely.

One man is still hunting for Morgan

Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead closed with a man sitting at a campsite. He now had possession of Rufus the dog and had a cardboard box with Morgan’s name on it.

This character then opened the box and pulled out a severed — and reanimated — head. Speaking to it, it quickly became apparent that the man was fond of the head in the box, knew Rufus quite well — and had an absolute hatred of Morgan Jones.

So, who is this guy?

Demetrius Grosse stars as Emile, as seen in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Who is Josiah LaRoux?

As TV Line points out, this person is the brother of Emile LaRoux (Demetrius Grosse). Emile was a hitman for Virginia (Colby Minifie), who headed the Pioneers group that featured heavily in the first half of Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Emile had been tasked with locating a man called Walter (Damon Carney), who was one of the original survivors from the USS Pennsylvania, the submarine in which Morgan and Grace now live.

However, Morgan got caught up in this story after he came into possession of the key and Emile then began tracking him. This led to a confrontation and Morgan killed the man.

Enter Emile’s twin brother, Josiah, who is the man seen at the campfire at the end of Episode 2.

The character also managed to have an earlier run-in with Morgan in Episode 2, and that is how he managed to end up with Rufus, as Josiah was the character who turned up in a car and was shot at by Morgan.

Josiah is obviously still intent on seeking vengeance for the death of his brother even though he has to trek through a radioactive landscape to do so. And, according to IMDb, he is set to turn up again in Episode 4.

However, considering that episode is believed to be centered on Sarah (Mo Collins) and her search for Wendell (Daryl Mitchell), it is unclear just how the storyline will tie in with Josiah’s search for Morgan. This means that viewers will likely have to wait until then in order to find out more.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.