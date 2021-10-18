Fear the Walking Dead Episode 2 spoilers: Morgan and Grace struggle with a food shortage

Karen David as Grace, Lennie James as Morgan Jones, and Avaya White as Baby Mo, as seen in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

The Season 7 premiere of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead concentrated on just how horrible Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) has turned out to be.

Already, Strand has been responsible for one significant death as he builds an empire and surrounds his kingdom with the undead in order to keep out all of those who might have swayed him to use his powers for good.

Now, as we move forward into Episode 2, it looks like Victor’s archnemesis, Morgan (Lennie James), will get his turn to shine in the radioactive sun.

Episode 2 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title for Episode 2 is “Six Hours.” The synopsis is below.

“As Morgan, Grace, and Mo struggle to adapt to life on the submarine, a food shortage forces them to face the nuclear fallout outside the sub.”

Already, it seems that Morgan and Grace (Karen David) are in some strife thanks to a lack of food. This has been hinted at before in an earlier trailer for Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, so it comes as no surprise that this is what AMC has chosen to open with regarding these characters’ storylines.

And, thanks to this synopsis, it looks like the network is choosing to run with the anthology-like feel of the series with everyone once again split up.

Karen David stars as Grace, as seen in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

New trailer released for Episode 2

Along with the synopsis, AMC has also released a short trailer for Episode 2 that takes a closer look at Morgan and Grace’s struggle.

“We can build something someplace else that would actually last,” Morgan says at the start of the clip, indicating already that he plans to find someplace new in order to start over again.

The teaser then goes on to show Morgan and Grace as they search the desolate radioactive landscape in the search for not only food but, likely, this new place of which Morgan speaks.

At the halfway point, a new character is introduced. Dressed entirely in protective gear, it is unclear as to any details but Morgan warns them not to come any closer or he’ll shoot. Once again, this character has already been hinted at in an earlier clip so it seems that they will be pivotal to some degree regarding this storyline.

In the Season 7 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, it was shown that a least a couple of groups of people are existing already. For starters, Victor’s group does regular runs.

Another mysterious group that likes to strip walkers has also been revealed.

However, from the brief appearance of them in Episode 1, this new person does not seem to be linked to them. Only tuning into Sunday night’s episode will likely reveal their identity officially.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.