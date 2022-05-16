Fear the Walking Dead: Did Madison Clark appear in Episode 13?

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark, as seen in Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Justina Mintz

Ever since AMC announced that Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) would make a comeback in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, viewers have been eager to find out when exactly she would make her return.

Currently, her daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is not only embroiled in a dispute with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) but seriously sick as well. So, now would be a good time for her mom to show up.

So, did Madison turn up in the most recent episode of Fear the Walking Dead? Let’s find out.

Did Madison Clark appear in Episode 13?

Episode 13, titled “The Raft,” saw Morgan (Lennie James) luring walkers away from Victor’s Tower and giving Alicia’s group a chance to attack.

The episode also focused heavily on Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry’s (Christine Evangelista) relationship as they grappled with their moral code in relation to Strand’s community.

Also, Sherry found out she was pregnant, which gives them further reason to make sure everyone can access the Tower, not just those handpicked by Strand.

This gave very little time for any other storylines and, as a result of this, Madison did not appear in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead.

From the few small clues AMC has dropped regarding Madison’s return, it appears that she will be a member of a new mysterious community, so perhaps this could be a place for Alicia’s group to turn to if things go sour at the Tower.

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Alicia Clark, as seen in Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Will Madison appear in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead will likely feature heavily on negotiations with Strand as Alicia’s group finally approach the Tower.

In addition to this, it looks highly likely that these negotiations will fail and an attack will ensue.

Because of this, it also seems highly improbable that Madison will show up while all of this is going on.

As pointed out by CBR, her approach does seem imminent, though, now that Morgan has left with Baby Mo (Avaya White) as they search out a way to escape the radioactive landscape.

Potentially, this could also be when Madison is introduced. After all, the short clip that showed Madison’s return didn’t seem to indicate that she was a part of the radiation polluted area where her daughter is now currently residing.

With only a few episodes left, it is certain Madison will turn up sooner rather than later, and many viewers suspect the character will make her comeback in Episode 15, which is titled “Amina.”

The reason behind this logic is that Madison once talked of a rescued bird that was named this in a previous episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

However, viewers will have to continue to tune in to further episodes in order to find out more.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC.