Fear the Walking Dead: Alicia’s illness is ‘unique’ and will continue in Season 7B

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Alicia Clark in Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7.

In the first part of Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, viewers discovered that the main character, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), had suffered a walker bite on her arm.

Fortunately for Alicia, she was bitten on her arm and was able to sever the limb in order to save her life. The bad news is that this all happened in less than hygienic surroundings.

Since then, she has suffered a low-grade fever that never quite responds to antibiotics and it is unclear whether the character is suffering the effects of bad hygiene or if her body is actually trying to fight off the zombie virus.

Is Alicia the first Walking Dead character to survive the zombie infection?

So far in The Walking Dead universe, no one has successfully fought off the zombie virus. The only time anyone has been saved is when an affected limb is amputated.

This has also been the case in regard to Alicia but she has shown to still be suffering from what could be the effects of the virus. And this is something that is also hinted at by one of Fear the Walking Dead’s showrunners.

“What we see with Alicia is unique,” co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss previously told Entertainment Weekly.

Now, in a new interview with the outlet after the Season 7B premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, he has further added intrigue to Alicia’s unique situation.

“As we saw in the end of 7A, she was suffering from a fever caused either by the walker bite she sustained or by the way in which her arm was amputated,” Chambliss said to Entertainment Weekly.

As yet, there is no definitive answer as to which affliction Alicia is suffering from and it appears it might be some time before fans find out the truth.

Alicia will continue to struggle in Season 7B

When prompted, Chambliss revealed that Alicia will continue to struggle through her ailment and her struggles will even help to define her choices in Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead.

“That fever and its accompanying infection is going to be something that will be with her over the course of the season. It will be something she’ll be struggling with and will also define kind of her course of action and who she becomes going forward,” Chambliss revealed.

So, those desperate for an answer as to what exactly Alicia is struggling with will likely have to tough it out for some time yet.

And, with the return of Alicia’s mother, Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) scheduled for this season, viewers are hopeful that the pair will be reunited before anything truly terrible befalls this character.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC.