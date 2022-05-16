Fear the Walking Dead spoilers: Episode 14 sees the attack on the Tower begin

Colman Domingo stars as Victor Strand, as seen in Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead saw Victor Strand’s (Colman Domingo) Tower compromised when Morgan (Lennie James) led his zombie defense system away from the compound.

While Morgan left at the end of the episode in order to protect Baby Mo (Avaya White), Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is still determined to bring down Strand.

Now, it seems war is imminent as Alicia leads everyone to Strand’s doorstep in Episode 14.

Episode 14 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead is “Divine Providence.” Carter Matt has released the following synopsis for this episode.

“As the battle for the Tower heats up, Alicia brings the fight to Strand’s front door.”

The very end of Episode 13 saw Alicia leading her group toward the Tower, so it comes as no surprise that the next installment of Fear the Walking Dead will see them all at “Strand’s front door.”

Currently, Alicia wants to bring down Strand because his manner in selecting who gains entry to his community is entirely elitist.

However, now that the submarine is leaking radiation, her group also needs a new place to live, so this battle will be precarious if she also wants her people to live there safely afterward.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Colby Hollman stars as Wes, as seen in Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

New trailer for Fear the Walking Dead is released

AMC has also released a new trailer for Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead.

The short clip opens with Strand realizing that Alicia has arrived.

“She didn’t come alone,” Wes (Colby Hollman) is heard saying to Strand. Previously, Wes defected from Alicia’s side after Luciana (Danay Garcia) tricked Daniel (Ruben Blades) into helping her against Strand.

“The gang’s all here,” Strand responds, and viewers can see Alicia’s group standing in front of the Tower, looking up defiantly at the building.

After this, Alicia is seen having a drink with Strand inside his fortress, so it appears that negotiations are underway.

However, things seem to go awry after that as Dwight (Austin Amelio) points out that Alicia is long overdue for returning to them after visiting with Strand.

Chaos then ensues and Alicia is seen inside the Tower attacking others. Gunfire is heard as the situation becomes worse.

Wes then announces that “it’s over” as he points a gun at someone. Strand is then seen shouting “No!” and giving the impression that Wes might have been pointing his weapon at him.

It certainly looks like Wes might be a double agent in this instance. So, could he have possibly joined Victor’s group in order to doublecross him?

Unfortunately, the trailer doesn’t give much away, and viewers will have to wait until Sunday night in order to find out more about what goes down in the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC.