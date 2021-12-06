Fear the Walking Dead renewed for Season 8 and finally confirms return of Madison Clark

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark, as seen in Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Peter Iovino

The midseason finale for Season 7 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead was certainly a nail-biter — and even more so for Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey).

However, the news released after Episode 8 aired is potentially even more exciting still.

Not only has the network renewed the zombie apocalypse series, but they also announced a very special return for one character.

Fear the Walking Dead renewed for Season 8

The news of the renewal was made during Sunday night’s episode of Talking Dead, according to Deadline.

This comes after speculation by many fans and critics alike felt like Season 7 could be the conclusion for the Walking Dead spinoff series, particularly since many (myself included) have complained that the first eight episodes of Season 8 were not the best the network has produced.

However, it appears that AMC certainly has a plan for the show as it has confirmed the renewal not only via the most recent episode of Talking Dead but also via the show’s Twitter account.

Added to this, there was another major announcement that was also confirmed via Fear’s official Twitter account.

“MADISON IS BACK,” they declared in all-caps.

Madison Clark to return in Season 7

Many fans have long hoped that AMC would bring back Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) — and there have been plenty of teases over the years as well. As the mother of Alicia, her death was somewhat ambiguous in Episode 6 (titled “No One’s Gone”) of the fourth season of Fear the Walking Dead.

At the time, Madison was seen leading a horde of walkers into the Dell Stadium and locking herself inside with them. The assumption by the characters in the TV series was that she perished.

However, for viewers, there was always the hope that the character would return as her death was never shown onscreen.

Now, her fate has been officially confirmed, and Madison will be returning in the second half of Season 7. AMC released the following statement on Madison’s return.

“If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens’ face would be on it. Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU — heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence,” said Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe. “Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength, and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”

Of course, there is no news of how Madison will return and, with what Alicia revealed in Episode 8, fans are left wondering if the mother and daughter will even be reunited.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, April 17, 2022.