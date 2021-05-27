Fear the Walking Dead: Colman Domingo reveals Episode 15 will see everyone come together to stop Teddy

Colman Domingo stars as Victor Strand, as seen in Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

While there is a short hiatus until Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead returns, there is still plenty of information circulating regarding what will happen in Episode 15.

Episode 14 saw Teddy Maddox (John Glover) reveal his deadly plan to Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey). Having located a beached submarine that contains a nuclear missile, he plans to detonate it and destroy the surrounding area as a way to “reboot” civilization.

He has also locked Alicia in a cell positioned in an underground bunker in order to protect her against the blast so that she can lead Teddy’s community in the aftermath.

While Teddy has only just revealed his plan to Alicia, she still managed to get the word out via radio, and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) knows what is about to go down.

The actor who plays Strand has now spoken out about what viewers can expect from his character moving forward in the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

The communities will come together

There was some suggestion in Episode 14 that Strand may put himself first once he learns of Teddy’s plan and might flee the area, putting as much distance between himself and the explosion as possible. However, a teaser clip has shown that this is not the case and, instead, he alerts Morgan (Lennie James) and the others.

“In this episode, the cool thing is that we’re all coming together as a company,” Domingo said in the clip released by Rotten Tomatoes.

Footage of everyone arriving at the beached submarine is then shown as Domingo explains further that they will be aiming to fight the group that is trying “to destroy the world.”

Although to be fair, it seems highly unlikely that one nuclear missile will be able to do that. Still, the threat of localized destruction and the long-term effect of nuclear fallout and radiation is very real indeed.

Lennie James as Morgan Jones and Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, as seen in Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Victor Strand discusses Morgan’s fanbase

During the short interview, Domingo discusses how everyone will, literally, have to act like superheroes in order to stop Teddy’s dastardly plan.

Footage is then shown of the group entering the submarine and drawing out the dead before they proceed further.

During the clip, a conversation also occurs between Strand and Morgan. It is unclear what the preceding conversation was about but Strand insists that people follow Morgan “because they want to, not because you owe them something.”

This possibly indicates that Morgan may have been worried about leading his people to certain death in this mission.

As for how everyone will act in the obviously stressful situation remains to be seen and viewers will just have to tune into the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Fear the Walking Dead goes on hiatus and will return on June 6 at 9/8c on AMC.