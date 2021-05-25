Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 spoilers: Episode 15 sees Morgan’s group entering Teddy’s submarine

Karen David stars as Grace, as seen in Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

While Fear the Walking Dead may be going on hiatus until June 6, there is still plenty of information already available regarding Episode 15.

Last week’s installment revealed Teddy’s (John Glover) plan to destroy everyone using a nuclear missile onboard a beached submarine in Galveston, Texas.

Luckily, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) had radioed ahead and alerted Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) of the impending doom. However, there was some speculation that Strand would split to save his own hide rather than warn everyone so that a plan could be hatched.

Already, the synopsis for Episode 15 reveals that it is likely Strand told Morgan (Lennie James) and the others about what Alicia said. A trailer also confirms that they manage to locate the missile.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15 synopsis

The synopsis for the remaining Season 6 episodes of Fear the Walking Dead was released ahead of Episode 13. The details of Episode 15 are below.

“Motives are revealed and convictions are tested as our heroes rush to stop Teddy’s plan.”

It looks like Episode 15 will deal with an attempt to try and stop Teddy’s plan before he destroys everything on an epic scale.

The character is known for his catchphrase, “The End is the Beginning,” and a nuclear missile is certainly an extreme version of this. If he were to destroy nearly everyone except for those members of his community residing in a secure bunker, it would definitely be an end that would eventually lead to a new start on Earth.

However, Morgan’s group do not want this to happen — for obvious reasons, namely their own survival.

Lennie James as Morgan Jones and Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, as seen in Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Fear the Walking Dead trailer revealed

Rotten Tomatoes released a trailer for Episode 15 and this confirms that Morgan’s group make it onboard the submarine.

Inside, Morgan and Grace (Karen David) check out radiation levels and find time to talk about their tragic loss from a few episodes ago.

While the clip does not reveal whether or not the group meets up with Teddy on board the submarine, the inclusion of John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) in Morgan’s group gives a strong indication that a showdown will occur, according to something said by one of Fear’s showrunners.

John Sr. was instrumental in putting Teddy behind bars in the 1970s for a series of murders he committed. Introduced in Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead, John Sr. revealed many pertinent details about Teddy as he tried to track the criminal down for a second time.

According to an interview with Entertainment Weekly, it seems likely that John Sr. and Teddy will meet in the penultimate episode of Season 6.

“We will see a reunion between two characters, 40 years in the making,” said Ian Goldberg.

Fear the Walking Dead goes on hiatus and will return on June 6 at 9/8c on AMC.