FBI Tuesdays preview: A controversial episode will finally air

Zeeko Zaki as Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan on FBI. Pic credit: CBS

FBI Tuesdays are amping up the thrills this week.

The mothership FBI will air what was meant to be the Season 4 finale before real-life events forced it to be pulled.

That will involve trying to stop a mass shooting in a case where Jubal’s son is put in the middle.

Meanwhile, FBI: International has the team tracking a murder case on a rich estate that could put Forrester in danger.

More importantly, FBI: Most Wanted has a smuggling case forcing Gaines to face her dark past and push her to the edge seeking justice.

This should lead to a great week of action and excitement to thrill fans of FBI Tuesdays.

How did last week’s FBI Tuesdays do in the ratings?

After the season premieres on September 20, this past week’s episodes of FBI Tuesdays did even better in the ratings.

The mothership FBI scored nearly 7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo. FBI: International had an uptick to 5.8 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, while FBI: Most Wanted ended with 5.2 million viewers and a slight dip to a 0.4 demo rating.

The mothership FBI had the search for a shooter leading to a tough call made by Nina. It also revealed that Nina and Scola were continuing their relationship as they continued to work on the job.

FBI: International saw the team aiding a young teenager in busting a dangerous online predator, with Kellett bonding with the young woman.

FBI: Most Wanted introduced new agent Ray Cannon (Edwin Hodge) as he helped track a troubled woman seeking revenge on her tormentors.

This week promises more action, which also has some major personal challenges for the agents.

What’s coming on FBI Tuesdays this week?

The night begins in a big way as FBI will air Prodigal Son, which was meant to be the Season 4 finale. That was pulled at the last minute due to the tragic school shootings in Uvalde, Texas.

“As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the culprits is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.”

Jubal will face the challenge of balancing his job with caring for his son as the team tries to stop a horrible shooting from occurring.

FBI: International has Money Is Meaningless as the Fly Team tracks who was behind a murder in a wealthy family.

“ The Fly Team is off to Mallorca when an American is found brutally murdered on the estate of her powerful father-in-law.”

The trailer shows Forrester in danger as the team has to race to find the connection between the murder and a huge protest.

The night ends with FBI: Most Wanted as Succession has Gaines facing her past. As viewers know, Gaines was once tortured by a drug gang and that experience comes back to haunt her when she finds out a murder is connected to her tormentor.

“After a heist in the Diamond District leaves three dead, the team’s search for the fugitives reveals a dangerous connection to Kristin’s undercover past in Miami.”

Gaines looks to be going through a wringer in this episode as she has to face the question if she wants justice or revenge.

With these personal challenges coming with some dramatic cases, this week is going to be another exciting one for fans of FBI Tuesdays.

FBI Tuesdays begins with FBI Season 5 at 8/7c on CBS.