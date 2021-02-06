Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The cast of Fate: The Winx Saga. Pic credit: Netflix

Fate: The Winx Saga premiered on Netflix, bringing the beloved Nickelodeon show back to life in a live-action version.

The first season was hit and miss when it came to giving fans what they wanted based on the classic storylines, but it was still successful enough on Netflix to warrant a second season of the show?

There were also plenty of unanswered questions and open-ended storylines to leave room for a second season, and possibly more.

Here is everything we know so far about Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga?

Fate: The Winx Saga has not been on Netflix long enough to earn a second season renewal yet.

The first season was only six episodes, so there is a good chance more could be coming since that is just a little over half the size of a regular Netflix series.

There is a chance Netflix wanted to see how a small portion fared before deciding whether or not to bring it back. The reviews were mixed, and it actually has a rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting at a low 40-percent.

However, Fate: The Winx Saga ended with a cliffhanger, so there are plenty of fans who want to see more.

Release date latest: When does Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 come out?

Because Fate: The Winx Saga has yet to receive a Netflix renewal, there is no indication on when it could arrive on the streaming service.

The first season hit on January 22, 2021.

When determining a show’s renewal, Netflix looks at two things. The totals from the first seven days that the series is available and the viewing numbers from the first 28 days.

This means that Netflix won’t even start to consider the fate of the series until later in February, or possibly March, after crunching the numbers.

There is a chance that a second season comes due to new merchandising deals, as Rainbow S.p.A. announced they were the new global consumer products licensor for the Netflix series.

When Netflix decides the fate of Fate: The Winx Saga, we will update this page with the information.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 cast updates

We know who won’t be back if there is a Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga.

Farah had her neck snapped by Rosalind, so Eve Best won’t be back for a second season. Of course, no one knows she is dead, so she might still come up when it comes to characters talking about her absence.

However, Rosalind will be back, which means Lesley Sharp is sticking around for more.

Also returning should be Bloom (Abigail Cowen), Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), Beatrix (Sadie Soverall), Musa (Elisha Applebaum), Sky (Danny Griffin), Terra (Eliot Salt), Riven (Freddie Thorp), Dane (Theo Graham), Silva (Rob James-Collier), Andreas (Ken Duken), Queen Luna (Kate Fleetwood), Sam (Jacob Dudman) and Harvey (Alex MacQueen).

The casting also had controversial moments, as two characters from the original animated series were whitewashed in the Netflix series. Musa was supposed to be East Asian and Flora was supposed to be African-American, and both were cast with white actors.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 spoilers

In Fate: The Winx Saga, a fire fairy named Bloom enrolls at a magical boarding school Alfea College in the Otherworld.

She becomes friends with Stella (a light fairy), Musa (a mind fairy), Terra (an Earth fairy) and Aisha (a water fairy). It was here that Bloom began to learn about her past.

However, she had to grow up fast when ancient creatures called the Burned Ones attacked the campus, and Bloom might be who is needed to save the Otherworld.

The first season of Fate: The Winx Saga saw Rosalind in charge after she killed Farah. There is also the fact that Silva was arrested for the attempted murder of Andreas.

With Rosalind in charge and believing all the students will fall in line, one must think a second season will see an uprising in the students who want to right these wrongs.

There is also a war coming, so these students need to be prepared for anything.

Bloom also faced a severe test in the first season as Rosalind let in The Burned Ones on the college grounds. Bloom came through and used ancient magic when she transformed into a fairy to defeat them.

Rosalind will want to control those powers and will do anything to do so in the second season.

Netflix has yet to announce when Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 will premiere.