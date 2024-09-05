Fans concerned for Steve Harvey’s health: ‘Time to put those cigars away’

Steve Harvey‘s fans think it’s time for him to reassess his health.

The Family Feud host recently enjoyed a day at the beach with his wife, Marjorie Harvey.

He shared footage of himself and his lovely wife walking the beach in an Instagram Reel.

Steve and Marjorie slowly walked hand-in-hand toward the waves in the video, looking relaxed.

The couple was clad in their beach attire, with Marjorie sporting a one-piece swimsuit and a straw hat and Steve opting for a white t-shirt, patterned swim trunks matching his wife’s swimwear, and a bucket hat.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The concise caption consisted of two emojis: “🌊❤️.”

Many of Steve’s fans and followers liked the post (which Marjorie also shared to her Instagram feed), and even more headed to the comments section.

Many commenters complimented Steve and Marjorie’s matching beach attire, and others gushed over the duo living their best life together.

However, there were quite a few comments aimed at something else altogether: the state of Steve’s health.

Some of Steve’s followers noted that the 67-year-old TV legend is beginning to show his age.

Steve Harvey’s followers think he’s looking and acting like an ‘old man’

“Steve look like he slowing down!” wrote @chstaples.

Another surmised that Steve had “bad feet” or his back was tired.

“Are they holding hands or she holding him up?” asked another curious Instagram user.

Followers of Steve Harvey weigh in. Pic credit: @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram

@amy_ivins didn’t sugarcoat her comment: “Damn, Steve, you look like an 80 year old man walking.”

Echoing the sentiment, @king7prince7 told Steve he was walking like an old man and suggested he hit the gym.

Still, others fixated on the cigar that Steve was puffing on during his beach stroll.

Critics slam Steve for smoking cigars

“Da cigar messing up Steve that’s why he walking like that,” surmised one concerned fan.

Another warned Steve that smoking cigars might subtract from “all the years God promised.”

Others urged Steve to put away his cigars.

Concerned Steve Harvey fans leave their thoughts. Pic credit: @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram

“Why is this man going into the ocean with a cigar?” pondered another one of Steve’s fans, adding, “Let ur lungs breathe sir. Oxygen. Health is wealth.”

Steve reveals his health is declining

Last year, at age 66, Steve opened up about his health issues during an episode of the Club ShayShay Podcast.

Steve revealed he was suffering from high blood pressure, Sjogren’s syndrome (an autoimmune condition that affects moisture-producing glands and tissues), a low white blood cell count, sleep apnea, and insomnia.

“I had all this going on, man, and I said, ‘Wait a minute now. Hold up. I gotta do something,'” Steve revealed.

At that point, Steve said he took matters into his own hands. He contacted one of the top nutritional scientists from Harvard, John Lyon.

Steve talked with Mr. Lyon about the benefits of green drinks but admitted he can’t “gag it down” every morning.

That’s when Steve and his colleagues created his brand, L’Evate You.

Steve claimed his brand’s more palatable green drinks gave him more energy, allowed him to get back in the gym, and allowed him to start addressing his health issues.