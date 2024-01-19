What is Steve Harvey’s net worth? Here’s how the Family Feud host went from rags to riches

Steve Harvey is sitting pretty, thanks to his hard work and perseverance over the years, but he hasn’t always been in such a fortunate financial position.

Steve, real name Broderick Stephen Harvey, Sr., began his work in the entertainment industry in the 1980s as an aspiring comedian.

The 67-year-old added several other titles to his resume, including businessman, award-winning show host, entertainer, author, and actor.

Steve’s most popular work has been hosting shows such as The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, the Miss Universe competition, Family Feud Africa, and his arbitration-based court comedy, Judge Steve Harvey.

In recent years, he’s also founded a brand of green powders and gummies, L’Evate You, sold on his website and in Wal-Mart stores.

Steve launched his comedic career when he first appeared on Showtime at the Apollo in the 1980s and continued performing stand-up comedy until 2012.

Steve Harvey is a multi-millionaire with a long list of accolades

Steve has become very famous for his talk show, The Steve Harvey Show on The WB, and most recently, his hosting duties on Family Feud, where he incorporates his comedic background into his gig.

His multi-faceted, decades-long career has earned him notoriety, including multiple Emmy nominations and a hefty net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Steve is worth a whopping $200 million.

His Family Feud career alone earns him upwards of $20,000 to $100,000 per episode, accounting for around $10 million annually.

The rest of Steve’s work earns him $45 million per year.

Steve opens up about his rags-to-riches story

Despite his success, Steve wasn’t always wealthy. He spent three years of his life living in his car.

During an interview with PEOPLE in 2013, Steve opened up about the “darkest days” of his life.

While trying to make it as a comedian in the 1980s, Steve hit a rough patch when gigs were scarce.

“Suddenly, I was homeless,” Steve shared with the publication. “I had nowhere to go.”

With nowhere to call home, Steve began living in his 1976 Ford Tempo, using public bathrooms to clean himself up and an Igloo cooler as a makeshift refrigerator.

Steve lived in his car for three years before his life took a major turn. He was offered a job appearing on Showtime at the Apollo, and soon, his career took off.

Despite some tough times, Steve remained hopeful that someday, he would overcome his obstacles.

“It was so disheartening,” Steve said of his experience. “A week is really the maximum you can do. This was three years!”

“It was rock bottom,” he added. “But even in my darkest days, I had faith it would turn around.”

These days, Steve is fortunate to be able to help others in need, as he once was.

He and his wife, Marjorie, help youths in need through The Harvey Foundation, which provides “global service initiatives, scholarships, programming, exposure, and mentoring in diverse communities.”