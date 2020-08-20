Duncanville Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Duncanville is the popular animated sitcom from the mind of Saturday Night Live alum Amy Poehler, along with co-creators Mike and Julie Scully.

Poehler also lends her voice to the cast, which revolves around a 15-year-old boy named Duncan, his family, friends, and other members of the community.

The first season officially premiered in 2020 on FOX, and now viewers are anticipating Duncanville Season 2. Here’s what we know about it making its return to the channel.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Duncanville?

In early April, FOX officially renewed Duncanville for a second season. That’s because the show was quite popular, ranking as Fox’s most-streamed new comedy with an average combined 2.3 million total multiplatform viewers, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement, FOX entertainment president Michael Thorn talked about the renewal.

“Duncanville is another great addition to our Sunday Animation Domination block,” Thorn said.

“Amy, Mike and Julie have been fantastic partners, as have the teams at 20th and Universal Television. Our thanks also go out to the entire voice cast, including Ty, Riki, Betsy, Yassir, Zach, Joy, Rashida and Wiz. Duncan may be an average teen. However, the show is anything but, and we can’t wait for a brand-new season of Harris family adventures,” Thorn added.

Release date latest: When does Duncanville Season 2 come out?

Season 1 officially premiered with the pilot episode on February 16, 2020. A total of 11 episodes aired for the season, which wrapped up on May 17, 2020.

The animated comedy series was then renewed by the network less than a month later. Other live-action shows were also renewed, but couldn’t move forward as usual. That’s due to the coronavirus pandemic which postponed many TV and movie productions until crews could work together safely.

That said, with Duncanville being an animated series, there’s less of that concern or restrictions due to being able to get work done remotely. Still, THR indicated animated series usually take about a year to bring new episodes out.

With Duncanville Season 1 episodes on Hulu, there’s a message before each episode plays that indicates the show will return in spring 2021. It should be a part of the Sunday lineup that also includes Family Guy and The Simpsons.

Duncanville Season 2 cast updates

The animated sitcom features a number of star actors providing their voices. That includes the show’s co-creator Amy Poehler (Saturday Night Live), who voices Duncan, as well as his mother Annie.

Ty Burrell of Modern Family fame voices Duncan’s father Jack on the show.

Duncan’s middle school sister Kimberly is voiced by Riki Lindhome, while Joy Osmanski is Jing, Duncan’s five-year-old adopted Asian sister.

There’s also Duncan’s group of friends. Zach Cherry is the monotonous Wolf, Yassir Lester is the brand endorser Yangzi, and Betsy Sodara is tomboy Bex.

Rashida Jones provided the voice of Mia Abara, a girl Duncan had a secret crush on. In addition, hip-hop star Wiz Khalifa provides the voice of the likable teacher Mr. Mitch.

While Mia, Mr. Mitch, and Duncan’s adopted sister Jing were all recurring in Season 1, it was reported via Deadline in July that they’ll be upgraded to main cast members for Season 2.

All of the above will be back for Season 2, along with the potential for more guest stars. Season 1 featured guests such as Alice Cooper, Rick Springfield, and SNL alum Ana Gasteyer.

Duncanville Season 2 spoilers

The first season of Duncanville introduced viewers to the 15-year-old Duncan, along with his family. That included his mother Annie, a meter maid aspiring to be a detective and father Jack, a plumber who loves rock music and wants to parent better than his father did.

There’s also Duncan’s angsty sister Kimberly, age 12, who’s struggling to be popular and ends up bullied instead, as well as the five-year-old Jing, who was Duncan and Kimberly’s adopted sister. Jing loves Duncan and wants to marry him one day.

Each episode aired for half an hour and had a few main storylines for the family members, similar to popular animated shows like The Simpsons and Family Guy. It also incorporated plenty of pop culture and tech references along the way.

Viewers basically saw the various adventures and misadventures of lead character Duncan. In the finale, he ran against his girl crush Mia for class president and won due to promising people whatever they wanted.

According to EW, a clip was revealed from Season 2 at San Diego Comic-Con this past July. It shows off one of the Season 2 stories where Annie is up for a special award and enlists her family to help her campaign for the win. Amy Poehler also makes a voice cameo as another popular sitcom character in the clip (below).

Viewers are sure to see other entertaining adventures as Duncan and his family continue to navigate their crazy lives full of struggles and successes in the second season.

Duncanville Season 2 returns on FOX in spring 2021.