Drew Carey shuts down The Price Is Right contestant’s request before incredible on-stage feat

Drew Carey often assists contestants in playing games on The Price Is Right, but he won’t always gift them a win.

While the game show host’s mistake helped one contestant win earlier this season, he shut another one down who tried to make things easier.

The highlight occurred during a TPIR episode where a contestant tried to win a new car.

However, she was playing a game involving skills to determine item prices and some putting ability on the green.

With Hole in One, contestants attempt to arrange grocery and household items from least to most expensive across a fake golf putting green.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The more items a contestant correctly arranges in a row, the closer the contestant attempts their putt from to make a hole in one and win a car.

TPIR contestant made her game tougher to win

Although a previous contestant was a professional, Hole in One doesn’t require a golf or athletic background. If a contestant arranges the six grocery items correctly, they can move extremely close to the hole to try to sink a hole-in-one.

In a recently shared highlight clip from The Price Is Right, a contestant attempted the game for a new car.

“Do you golf?” Drew asked the contestant, who admitted she didn’t, but would try today.

“I don’t golf either, but you can win this game,” he told her, before explaining how it works.

Announcer George Gray revealed the six items she would need to arrange from least to most expensive on the fake green. They included hot honey sauce, dry shampoo, ice cream, cooked beets, coffee beverage mix, and licorice candy.

The contestant chose licorice as the least expensive food, followed by beets. Unfortunately, the licorice cost $4.79, and the beets were $2.99.

Due to that mishap, the contestant had to putt from the first line on the fake green, which is the farthest from the hole.

Drew showed her how to putt using a special TPIR golf ball and club. The club features a unique line that allows the contestant to line up the shot.

Drew also told the contestant to keep looking down at the ball rather than down to the hole when putting.

Drew shut down the contestant before her impressive feat

After handing his microphone to the contestant, Drew sank a hole-in-one from down at the first line to make it look pretty simple.

“He made it for me!” the contestant said, adding, “I take your putt. I take yours.”

“No, no,” Drew immediately replied, not even laughing about the contestant’s request, which seemed like a joke.

“All you gotta do is line up the line,” he told her before she attempted to get a hole-in-one.

“This is nerve-wracking,” she said as the audience went silent.

Several seconds later, she had a strong putt that quickly went down the fake green and into the hole.

With her TPIR golf club still in hand, the contestant screamed and celebrated the win, rushing to hug model Devin Goda and Rachel Reynolds near her new car.

Fans celebrated the contestant’s big TPIR win

Fans of The Price Is Right shared their thoughts on what happened during the contestant’s highlight moments on stage.

“I take your putt!” a commenter wrote with a crying laughing emoji.

“Boom! Hole in one, Elsa! You’re driving outta here with a new car!”

Pic credit: @ThePriceIsRight/YouTube

Another said, “Holy moly, she got it in one shot.. Congrats on your new car.”

“All the way from the furthest line, and didn’t even need the second chance,” a commenter wrote.

According to a Fandom Wiki page about The Price Is Right, Hole in One debuted on The Price Is Right in 1977.

Contestants originally received only one chance to sink their putt. However, beginning in 1986, contestants received a second chance if they missed on their first attempt.