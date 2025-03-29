The Price Is Right’s Drew Carey tells ‘pro’ contestant not to show his face if he loses

A surprising contestant showed up on The Price Is Right stage who already had the set of skills necessary for the game he played.

However, host Drew Carey informed him he wouldn’t be able to live it down if he screwed things up and lost the game.

The longtime game Hole in One gives contestants a literal shot on a fake golf green to win a new car.

Contestants have to putt on the green and sink a hole in one. Contestants can move up for a closer putt by winning a pricing game.

The recent episode featured a tall contestant named Travis who won his way on stage and then got to play for a Hyundai Venue.

However, Drew’s announcement that “Travis is a golf pro” from Los Angeles, California, made things extra intriguing.

A ‘pro’ contestant played Hole in One on TPIR

Once Drew announced Travis was a pro, the joking began as the host let him know he wouldn’t live it down if he missed a putt on television.

“If you miss this putt, hang your head, bro. Do not show your face in public,” Drew told him.

After Drew handed him a putter with line markings, he asked if they allowed putters like that in professional golf tournaments.

“Oh yeah, these are the Scottie Scheffler baby,” Travis said, referring to the PGA superstar.

Drew mentioned the putters have a line on top for contestants to line things up for their shot.

“I don’t golf,” Drew admitted moments before sinking his putt from the first line on the setup.

However, Travis got to putt from much closer due to his success in the pricing game.

“Professional golf pro!” Drew said, joking, “I should sit on your shoulders. Make this fair.”

As the crowd went silent, Travis lined things up and sank the putt with ease. The bells and music hit, signifying he’d won the new car.

“Let’s go!” he yelled as he went over and celebrated with his prize.

“No pressure, if you’re a golf pro playing Hole in One on The Price Is Right!” Drew said.

Fans reacted to the golf pro’s Hole in One highlight

In the Instagram clip’s comment section, fans reacted to seeing Travis’s highlight moment on The Price Is Right.

“Shoutout to Scottie Scheffler,” a commenter wrote, with another adding, “I thought for sure he was going to miss the way they hyped it.”

One commenter called it “scripted” and “Fake,” suggesting, “Anyone can make it.”

“How did a professional golfer get to be a contestant? Is he playing for charity on a special edition?” a fan asked.

However, an individual in the comment section explained what the contestant’s “pro” status might have involved.

Based on the comment, Travis might not be playing golf on the PGA Tour but could be a Golf Pro at a course, giving lessons to others. Either way, it was surprising that he got to play a game he was well prepared for on The Price Is Right!