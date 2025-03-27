The Price Is Right host Drew Carey avoids messy on-stage mishap

Drew Carey prevented what could’ve been a serious mess on The Price Is Right stage.

The CBS game show returned this week following a few days off last week for college basketball.

During a recent episode, a contestant participated in Pass the Buck to possibly win a new car.

The game involves a bit of luck to pick which of the six numbered spots on the gameboard has the car behind it.

Other spots feature cash, and two feature dreaded “Lose Everything” cards, which contestants must avoid.

There’s also some pricing knowledge. Contestants get one free guess. They can earn additional guesses for the gameboard by identifying which of two grocery items needs an extra dollar added to its display price.

Drew avoids a mess on stage during Pass the Buck

The contestant correctly guessed to add a dollar to the price of a box of eight Lucky Charms cereal bars rather than a tube of Aussie Instant Freeze sculpting gel, giving her two picks on the gameboard.

She received another chance to win a pick on the gameboard but had to choose between a Mahatma Spanish Rice package and a bottle of Red Boat Fish Sauce.

The items were on a revolving tray that Drew Carey had to turn to reveal them. As he was turning the table, he quickly grabbed the bottle of fish sauce, which almost fell to the stage.

“Wow, almost went flying off!” Drew said as he placed the small glass bottle back in its spot.

Thankfully, Drew stopped it before a messy mishap, which could’ve included a bottle falling and breaking with fish sauce all over the stage.

The contestant also had great luck with her first out of three guesses on Pass the Buck. After looking at the crowd for advice, she told Drew, “Two.”

The host yanked away the cover, revealing the car logo behind it, so there was no need to continue. The contestant screamed and rushed to celebrate winning her new car with model Alexis Gaube as audience members also cheered the moment.

A TPIR contestant and Drew broke another game recently

In that episode, Drew avoided a near accident on stage, which would’ve probably required a cleanup crew. However, in another recent episode, he and a contestant couldn’t prevent breaking part of a game.

Viewers saw it happen in Switcheroo, when a contestant nervously swiped her hands down from a numbered cube she’d placed on the gameboard while explaining something to Drew.

She quickly realized she had broken part of The Price Is Right game, which Drew confirmed. As he tried to fix the damaged spot on the gameboard, part of the game and the cube tumbled to the stage.

“You broke it more!” she told the host in some random hilarity on the game show.

Current TPIR model crashed a car into the set

Those random mishaps can make the televised episode extra entertaining, but it could be challenging to outdo Rachel Reynolds’ on-stage car crash years ago into a door on the set.

Her original crash occurred on The Price Is Right in 2004, with Bob Barker still hosting. The game show recreated her funny moment on the 2011 April Fool’s Day episode (below).

After parts of the door fell onto the hood of the Ford Mustang, Rachel seemed concerned about the accident. However, she continued waving and smiling inside the car as George Gray announced the prize details.

During his remarks, George joked, “Enjoy the performance and remember which pedal is the brake,” and mentioned, “paint protection, which is important.”

Rachel, still a model on TPIR, profusely apologized for damaging the vehicle after her real and fake crash incidents.

“This is gonna be a damaged used car. We’ll get you a brand new car,” a much younger Drew assured the contestant if he won on the April Fool’s Day episode.