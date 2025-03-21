The Price Is Right host Drew Carey jokes about unglamorous prize during contestant’s game

Sometimes, Drew Carey can’t help but poke fun at the value of prizes on The Price Is Right.

During a recent installment of the CBS game show, the host made some “sharp” comments about one of the items a contestant could win.

Announcer George Gray revealed that the contestant on stage, Lisa, could win three prizes in her game.

“We are gonna start off with some excitement,” George said before dramatically announcing, “It’s a new pencil sharpener!”

“Yes!” Drew yelled as George continued describing the prize, which featured an auto-shutoff and would light up when finished.

“Most exciting hour in daytime television,” Drew said as he stared into the camera.

Drew joked about a contestant’s prize and TSA

Luckily for Lisa, she wasn’t only playing for a pencil sharper on The Price Is Right. Alexis walked over to present the second prize.

“It gets better. Moving right along, we’ve got a new smartphone!” George announced.

He didn’t state the model of the 128-gigabyte phone with built-in AI technology.

“But wait, there’s more!” George announced as model James O’Halloran presented the biggest prize, a trip to the Hamptons in New York, New York.

After George announced all three prizes, Drew continued to mention the first prize.

“I know the pencil sharpener doesn’t sound all that glamorous, but who wants to live in a world with dull pencils? Not me. Not Drew Carey,” he joked to the contestant.

Drew’s on-stage comedy continued when he explained the game Make Your Move and informed the contestant she had to move the prize names underneath the numbers on the gameboard for their prices.

He tripped over his words as he tried to say “the price of the trip to the Hamptons” and made a joke by saying a combination of nonsensical words to laugh off his mistake.

It wasn’t as costly as his mistake in another episode, as he accidentally gave away one of the prizes to a contestant due to a clumsy move with the gameboard.

TPIR contestant tried to win the sharpener and more

Once Lisa’s Make Your Move was about to start, Drew brought up the sharpener and travel.

“Imagine getting on the plane in New York with a pocket full of sharp pencils. TSA can’t do anything about it,” Drew told the contestant.

“All the sharp pencils you want. They can’t stop you,” Drew said as the contestant tried to arrange the prize names under the numbers.

She successfully moved the sharpener, smartphone, and Hamptons under their proper digits for their prices and got to leave with all three fabulous prizes.

“Honestly that pencil sharpener, sheesh. That was probably the easiest Make your Move this season,” a fan commented on YouTube.

“Congratulations Lisa, you won all three including the trip to Hamptons!” one fan said, while another commented, “love you drew.”

Drew previously mentioned a nice perk for TPIR staff

Several weeks ago, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Drew shared an interesting perk for The Price Is Right staff.

According to Drew, a warehouse is full of the prizes that contestants didn’t win on the game show. Staff members can purchase those items at lower prices.

“There’s a prize warehouse where they have bedroom sets and stuff. At the end of the season, the crew gets to buy washers and dryers and leftover stuff they sell at discount prices,” he told Kimmel.

Maybe Drew was secretly hoping for the contestant to lose that pencil sharpener so he could pick up a steal of a deal at the warehouse sale?