Drew Carey laughs at Sheryl Underwood’s request for The Price Is Right and addresses The Talk ending

With Sheryl Underwood’s show, The Talk, ending soon, she and her co-hosts will have plenty of free time.

She and her co-hosts, Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, recently discussed life after a show ends with their guest Drew Carey.

Drew previously said goodbye to his sitcom, The Drew Carey Show, after nine seasons.

However, he’s since moved on to hosting the popular CBS game show, The Price Is Right.

That gig has lasted for Drew since 2007, as he took over when the legendary Bob Barker retired.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In addition to playing pricing games with everyday contestants from the studio audience, The Price Is Right also has specials featuring celebrities.

Sheryl had a special request for The Price Is Right host

During Drew’s time on The Talk, he spoke about The Price Is Right’s upcoming Holiday Heroes special and mentioned it would feature first responders and contestants who served in the military.

Sheryl asked, “Would you do a celebrity version of The Price Is Right, where people could come on and play for charities?”

“We have,” Drew said and started to talk about that, but Sheryl cut him off.

“No, I mean, because we free,” she quickly said.

Drew lost it at that moment, laughing as he realized she meant due to them having more time once The Talk ended.

Monsters and Critics reported that The Talk is ending this month due to cancelation. It premiered in 2010 and claimed 11 Emmys during its multiple seasons.

Along with Sheryl, Akbar, and Jerry, the show’s hosts include Amanda Kloots and Natalie Morales.

As previously reported, a new soap opera will replace The Talk on CBS.

Drew commented on The Talk ending for hosts and fans

Drew is familiar with a show getting canceled, as that was the fate of his sitcom The Drew Carey Show after nine seasons. The Talk is ending after being on the air since 2010.

“It bummed me out totally, man, because you guys are the greatest. I love this show,” Drew told the hosts.

Akbar asked Drew what advice he had for them in their final days of the show airing. He explained that he heard a great message from a self-help tape during a drive home after the show’s cancellation.

“One day, I realized that my past didn’t matter, so just like drinking, I dropped it,” he told them.

He said he started introducing himself to everyone as Drew, and if they knew him, they did, and if they didn’t, it didn’t matter.

“I didn’t lead with my living,” he told them, mentioning it was “so freeing” not to be always attached to a job title or having it define you.

During part of the interview, Drew also spoke about traveling to Ecuador and Peru. He praised a restaurant he ate at in Lima, Peru, and recommended it to everyone. That also gave The Talk hosts another consideration for things to do once their show ends.

He told the hosts, “If you have some time on your hands, go down to Lima. Best meal I’ve ever had in my life.”

Viewers will see the final episode of The Talk air on Friday, December 20, 2024.