When Will The Talk series finale air on CBS?

We’ve known for months that The Talk will end its run on CBS in 2024.

Now, we know when the iconic daytime talker will go silent for good.

CBS has confirmed that The Talk’s series finale will air Friday, December 20, at 2/1c.

The finale’s guests have yet to be announced, but the network notes that hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood will “say their final farewell with a week full of giveaways and celebration.”

News broke earlier this year that the series had been renewed for a truncated 15th and final season, shocking its millions of fans.

“It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our executive producer/showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios prexy David Stapf said in a joint statement at the time.

The Talk had a long and successful run

Unfortunately, The Talk will end shy of the 3000-episode mark, ending with episode 2993.

The series has built up an impressive legacy over its 15 years on the air, has secured over 70 awards/nominations, has had almost 11,000 guests, and will have given away over $100 million in giveaways.

It would be a surprise if some of the former cast members were not involved in the final episodes, but we imagine the budget may not allow for many of them to appear.

Saying goodbye to any long-running show is tough, but it would be nice if the show could remember its history as it ends.

While it’s sad that the series is ending, it’s a miracle that it was given time to allow fans to say goodbye because the TV industry is challenging nowadays.

What will replace The Talk?

CBS has already announced that it will debut a new daytime soap opera, Beyond The Gates, in The Talk’s slot next year.

In fact, the series premiere is slated for February 24, 2025.

The series is already well into filming, so there will be a wealth of episodes banked pre-premiere, which should mean a relatively uninterrupted run for its first season.

A few years ago, many would have laughed at a new daytime soap opera getting a series order, but recent ratings across the board suggest that viewers are embracing risks.

Beyond the Gates will be the first new soap to air in 25 years, which is pretty exciting.

What are your thoughts on The Talk’s end date? Are you ready for Beyond The Gates to take over?

The Talk airs weekdays at 2/1c on CBS.