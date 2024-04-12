The Talk canceled at CBS after new soap The Gates announced: Here’s what we know

It’s the end of the road for The Talk; as news broke today, the show has been canceled.

However, The Talk won’t end immediately as it was renewed for a shortened and final Season 15.

“It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our executive producer/showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios prexy David Stapf said in a joint statement.

They also acknowledged all the accomplishments of The Talk as well as what it brought to the network.

“Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe,” read more of the press release.

The Talk will get time to prepare for a proper send-off because CBS also revealed that it will be on air until December 2024. Season 15 of The Talk will premiere in the fall.

News of The Talk being canceled comes hot on the heels of CBS greenlighting a new soap.

The Gates soap was announced on CBS.

Last month, CBS shocked the soap world with news that a new show was in development. The Gates will be written by Michele Val Jean, who has written over 2,000 episodes in the daytime genre. Michelle even won awards for her work on General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful.

According to Deadline, The Gates will focus on a wealthy Black family that lives in a gated community.

“This series will salute an audience that has been traditionally underserved, with the potential to be a groundbreaking moment for broadcast television. With multi-dimensional characters, juicy storylines and Black culture front and center, The Gates will have impactful representation, one of the key touchstones of the venture,” read a statement from CBS Studios NAACP Venture President Sheila Ducksworth.

The Gates is currently in development but based on The Talk cancellation, we expect it to hit CBS airwaves in the winter of 2025. There’s a chance The Gates could premiere sooner but with the Summer Olympics and CBS announcing their 2024/2025 fall schedule, winter seems to be the likely choice.

I hope my Girl Sheryl lands herself a role on #TheGates playing the head of her own TV network and after a while her beautiful (yet headstrong) coquettish niece moves to town and is played by the beautiful and talented Tabyana Ali who has left #GH ass in the dust. https://t.co/T5zeIsLtF3 pic.twitter.com/gXnLu4XJJ1 — Reka (@reka_1215) April 12, 2024

The Talk co-hosts share cancellation news

The official Instagram for The Talk shared the cancellation news after it broke, keeping things simple and sweet. A photo featuring Jerry, Natalie, Sheryl, Amanda and Akbar accompanied the post.

“The Talk will return in the fall to celebrate its 15th and final season. 💜” read the caption.

All hosts except Akbar shared the same IG post to their personal accounts to get the news out. The Talk fans should be sure to tune in next week, as the hosts will likely address the cancellation on air.

What do you think about The Talk being canceled?

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.