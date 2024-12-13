The Price Is Right fans blast ‘one of worst’ episodes of game show for ‘so much stupidity’

Fans expressed frustration about a recent The Price Is Right episode because many contestants lost their pricing games.

Some even called it “one of the worst” episodes of the popular CBS game show with Drew Carey as host.

Interestingly, the episode aired soon after one of the show’s models gave out helpful tips and tricks for fans to get on stage and win prizes.

In a clip shared on the show’s YouTube, a contestant named Linda participated in the game Do the Math.

The game required her to decide if one prize was worth more or less than the other one.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Her choices were a washer-dryer combo set and a game table. On the board, she had $869 to add or subtract from the washer-dryer price to get the game table’s price.

Linda quickly deduced that the washer-dryer was worth more than the game table. Subtracting $869 from it gave the correct game table price, so she won both prizes.

Fans blasted TPIR episode for ‘so much stupidity’

In the YouTube clip’s comment section, viewers expressed displeasure with what they witnessed on the game show’s December 12 episode.

One commenter wrote, “Linda was the only one who won her pricing game” during the show.

Another commenter called a person on stage “The most stupidest contestant” for how they played the game Push Over. According to the commenter, the contestant pushed the blocks to around $4,000 for a trip worth $9,000.

“What in the world was he thinking?” the commenter asked.

Other commenters agreed. One called it “One of the worst episodes of TPIR so far this season because of the contestants and their stupidity.”

“Agreed! So much stupidity on today’s show,” a commenter wrote.

Fans of The Price Is Right weigh in. Pic credit: @thepriceisright/YouTube

The contestant won big after losing the pricing game

During The Price Is Right episode, Kirsten was a contestant who won her way on stage after getting the closest bid on Contestant’s Row. She told Drew she’d surprised her mother with a trip to the game show for her 60th birthday.

Kirsten played Bonkers with a chance to win a pair of ATVs. Drew mentioned that as soon as she saw the game, she told him, “This game’s hard.” She ultimately lost in her frantic attempt to get the prices right within the time limit.

She had the best Wheel spins during her Showcase Showdown and played the Showcase round against the contestant, Julio, who lost Push Over.

A contestant reacts after failing to win Bonkers on The Price Is Right. Pic credit: CBS

One of the Showcase’s prize packages featured a telescope, a vacation to Zion National Park, and a 15-foot Bayliner speedboat with seating for five people.

Kirsten had the option to bid or pass. She chose to bid, indicating she couldn’t afford a boat to give her mother for her birthday. Her bid was $28,617.

While luck hadn’t been on Kirsten’s side earlier in the show, it was with her during the Showcase. She had the closest bid on her prize package without going over, winning the telescope, Zion trip, and boat.