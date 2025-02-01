Craig Melvin forgets Hoda Kotb left Today show as he makes on-air mistake

Craig Melvin is still adjusting to his new role and life without Hoda Kotb on NBC’s Today show.

The popular anchor officially took over for Hoda after she left three weeks ago, indicating she wanted to spend more time with family and venture out on other career paths.

Craig and other Today co-stars celebrated their friend and colleague with a “Hoda-bration,” which spanned her final week and included celebrity guests and other surprises.

As Monsters and Critics reported, she will continue to work with NBC News and Today in a different role. She will cover events like the upcoming Olympics and sometimes contribute to other reports or segments.

Meanwhile, Craig has been doing his best to replace his former co-star, alongside co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

However, a recent episode of the show featured Craig’s on-air blunder, which may have revealed how much everyone got used to Hoda being around.

Craig seemingly forgot Hoda left NBC’s Today lineup

This week, Craig appeared on Today’s Third Hour and began introducing the Today Fourth Hour program.

“Stay tuned for Today with Hoda and Jenna…” he started saying in one episode before catching his mistake.

“Oops, force of habit, Jenna and Friends,” he told viewers.

Following Hoda’s departure, the Fourth Hour show received a new name and format change. Her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, took over as primary host.

There wasn’t a full-time replacement for Hoda, so Jenna enlisted guest co-hosts to assist. So far, they’ve included Keke Palmer, Wynona Judd, Eva Longoria, and Scarlett Johansson.

Of those guest co-hosts, Johansson co-hosted for an entire week, while others dropped by to help Jenna out for one show.

Viewers have shared positive feedback about many of the co-hosts, with Johansson receiving much praise and some fans suggesting she join the program permanently.

Today viewers seem to favor Hoda’s replacement

Hoda departed after the Friday, January 10, episodes of Today’s lineup, with Craig seated beside Savannah to begin a new anchor team era the following Monday.

They’ve participated in all sorts of fun segments on and off the air, including a social media video below where they determined how alike they are by simultaneously answering random questions they received.

In the Instagram video’s comment section, many viewers shared feedback about watching the show featuring Craig and Savannah after Hoda’s exit.

A popular comment said: “I swear I love them together. Craig is such a good fit!!!!!”

“yesss. I’ve wanted him before Hoda even announced,” a commenter replied.

Another commented, “Love them! It’s so natural and easy… The compliment, each other rather than compete against each other!”

“My fav part of the day is watching Craig during the food segments. His reactions are the BEST,” an individual wrote.

Craig has an extensive history working for NBC

Melvin, 45, initially joined NBC with affiliate station WIS-TV in Columbia, South Carolina. That occurred when he was still in high school when he worked as the Our Generation Reporter at the station from 1995 to 1997.

Melvin returned to WIS in July 2001, becoming a reporter and weekend news anchor. About 10 years later, he joined MSNBC as a daytime anchor and also worked as an NBC News reporter.

He hosted a one-hour show, MSNBC Reports, but ultimately left that behind in 2022 to focus his attention on Today.

After nearly three years, he’s become one of Today’s main anchors and seems to be filling in admirably for his former co-star, Hoda.